Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

by Staff Reporter
In a chilling escalation of legal and criminal misconduct, convicted Italian mafia boss Francesco Marconati has become the focal point of an international scandal involving the persecution of a prominent Chinese investor and her family in Zimbabwe. This comes as Marconati, a known fraudster with a history of shady dealings, was recently sentenced to two years in jail for defrauding his business partner in the Eagle Italian Shoes company.


The Harare magistrate, Mr. Donald Ndirowei, handed down a five-year sentence to Marconati, with three years suspended on condition of good behavior. In his ruling, the magistrate condemned Marconati's conduct, citing his deliberate decision to bypass due process in removing his long-time partner from the directorship of their joint venture. The magistrate noted the severe emotional and financial toll Marconati's actions had on the victim, who suffered a breakdown due to the betrayal. Ndirowei emphasized that Marconati's two prior convictions underscore his status as a serial offender, engaging in criminal enterprises with impunity.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg in a broader conspiracy allegedly spearheaded by Marconati. Sources close to the case now suggest that Marconati has been using his underworld connections to hound Chinese national Li Song and her son, Haoxuan Song. The pair have been targeted in a campaign of intimidation and legal manipulation, as Marconati reportedly sought to sabotage their investments in Zimbabwe's lucrative mining sector, which has seen a surge in Chinese involvement.

Li Song, a key investor in Zimbabwe since 1995, recently expanded her operations, investing millions in technical services and exploration. But her son's sudden arrest in February 2024, and the subsequent bureaucratic delays that hindered the issuance of an investment permit, have all the hallmarks of a coordinated attack orchestrated by Marconati. It is now being alleged that Marconati, leveraging his influence with certain corrupt officials, orchestrated Haoxuan's detention and sought to derail the Song family's business efforts to consolidate his own interests.

The situation took a darker turn this week when Miss Li Song and her son seemingly vanished, leaving their lawyer, Oliver Marwa, and the public scrambling for answers. According to Marwa, both Li Song and her son were denied their legal right to appear before a court, as is mandated in deportation cases. Even more concerning is the fact that Miss Song was refused access to her lawyer as recently as September 18, 2024, before both she and her son were mysteriously deported.

Marwa expressed deep concern, stating, "There's been no due process. Neither Miss Song nor her son were brought before a court, and their whereabouts are unknown. Immigration authorities have not issued any official communication, and we fear they've been forcibly removed from the country without following the legal channels."

This growing mystery is compounded by the fact that Marconati, even while facing a jail term, continues to wield influence behind the scenes. His known criminal affiliations, paired with his corrupting reach within Zimbabwe's administrative apparatus, suggest that the Song family may have been caught in the crossfire of a mafia power play.

The Chinese Embassy has already lodged a diplomatic complaint regarding the victimization of Chinese nationals and investors in Zimbabwe, further highlighting the deteriorating investment climate. While Zimbabwe has long been reliant on Chinese capital to fuel key sectors such as mining, incidents like these could cast a long shadow over its reputation as a safe haven for foreign investors.

Observers are now questioning how deep the rot goes. Is this a rogue mafia boss operating unchecked in Zimbabwe's economic sectors, or are there systemic issues allowing foreign criminals like Marconati to manipulate the legal system to their advantage? The legal persecution of the Song family could set a dangerous precedent, scaring off vital Chinese investment at a time when Zimbabwe needs it most.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by Zimbabwean authorities concerning the deportation or the allegations surrounding Marconati's involvement. The fate of Li Song and her son remains shrouded in secrecy, and many are left wondering how a nation so reliant on foreign investment could let such a situation spiral out of control. This saga will undoubtedly continue to unfold, with all eyes now on Zimbabwe's government and its next move. Will they protect their international investors, or will mafia-style tactics continue to thrive unchecked in the shadows?

