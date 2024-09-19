Latest News Editor's Choice


3 suspected hackers granted bail

by Staff reporter
2024-09-19
Three suspected hackers from Bulawayo, accused of attempting to defraud Real Star Security Company of US$190,000, have been granted bail of US$100 each. 
The suspects - Gladstone Mthulisi Tshabalala, Dalumuzi Masotsha Moyo, and Manase Manjovha - appeared before Harare magistrate Ms. Patricia Kamwanda on charges of fraud yesterday.
The complainant, Real Star Security Company, was represented by Mr. Cephas Ngorima. The prosecution outlined how the trio allegedly hacked into the company’s mobile banking credentials on September 2, targeting funds linked to the company's Nedbank account.

On September 12, the accused allegedly attempted to replace the Econet SIM card associated with Real Star’s EcoCash account by approaching an Econet agent, Taurai Mushamba, who became suspicious and alerted the complainant and law enforcement authorities. The accused were arrested in Norton, and the identity card used in the attempt was recovered from the Econet agent.

The case was postponed to today for possible trial date allocation.

Source - The Herald

