Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President Dr. Constantino Chiwenga has called on business leaders to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance and transparency to promote private sector growth and strengthen Zimbabwe's national economy. He made the remarks yesterday while addressing the 2024 annual conference of the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe, held in Victoria Falls.This year's conference is themed "A Governance and Accountancy Transformative Agenda: Towards a Shared Future for Zimbabwe," reflecting the country's ambition for economic development through ethical leadership and governance.VP Chiwenga emphasized the collective responsibility in building a prosperous, fair Zimbabwe capable of overcoming 21st-century challenges and seizing emerging opportunities. "As leaders, our responsibility is to create an environment where adherence to effective corporate governance principles is not just encouraged, but expected," he said.He stressed that the success of Zimbabwe's private sector relies on creating a business environment that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and ethical standards. Chiwenga also cautioned against the dangers of corruption, stating that it undermines the rule of law, distorts markets, and erodes public confidence."Corruption represents a serious threat to our nation's progress," he noted, urging professionals in both private and public sectors to denounce corrupt practices and uphold ethical values.Zimbabwe has implemented various anti-corruption measures, including adopting the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) and reinforcing laws like the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act and the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act. VP Chiwenga highlighted the importance of these frameworks in promoting transparency and accountability.He further affirmed Zimbabwe's commitment to working with the private sector to establish a corruption-free environment through strict enforcement of anti-corruption laws, fostering partnerships, raising public awareness, and ensuring the protection of whistle-blowers."By upholding the principles of good governance and actively participating in anti-corruption initiatives, the private sector can demonstrate its commitment to ethical business practices and contribute to a brighter future for our nation," Chiwenga said.He also underscored the role of technology in achieving Vision 2030, calling for the integration of advanced technologies into governance and accountancy frameworks.Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute president, Ms. Judith Buzuzi, reaffirmed the institute's commitment to promoting transparency and good governance. She praised national leaders for prioritizing governance issues, which she said were key to the country's progress.