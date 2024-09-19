Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
President Mnangagwa yesterday officially swore in members of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC), furthering the Second Republic's commitment to fostering transparency and accountability within the country's security services.

The ZICC will be chaired by former High Court judge, Justice Webster Nicholas Chinamora. Other members of the commission include Ms. Elizabeth Rutsate, Mr. Andrew Mataruse, and Mr. Oliver Mandipaka. Their collective role is to handle public complaints of misconduct involving the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS).

The commission's primary function is to receive, investigate, and make recommendations regarding complaints against security services personnel. Justice Chinamora emphasized that the ZICC's role is not to replace the courts or existing commissions but to work in parallel with them.

"The commission has been essentially established not to usurp the functions of the courts or other commissions already in existence," said Justice Chinamora in an interview after the swearing-in ceremony at State House in Harare. "Our mandate is to receive complaints of misconduct against members of the security services—police, army, intelligence services, and prison services."

Justice Chinamora clarified that the ZICC would not intervene in matters already being addressed by the courts or other commissions. The commission will operate impartially, ensuring all complaints are treated with fairness and objectivity.

"If there is a complaint which is already being dealt with by the courts, we will leave the courts to complete that investigation," he said. "If it is something that has already been reported to or initiated with another commission, we will leave that commission to deal with it."

The commission is empowered to make referrals to the relevant security services or, when necessary, involve the courts, particularly in cases involving damages or legal claims.

The ZICC was established under the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act, which outlines its functions and responsibilities. The Act was created in line with Section 207 of the Zimbabwean Constitution, which stipulates that the security services include the Defence Forces, Police Service, intelligence services, Prisons and Correctional Service, and any other security service established by Parliament.

The formation of ZICC is part of the government's broader effort to ensure accountability within Zimbabwe's security services and uphold citizens' rights. The commission's impartial and transparent handling of complaints is expected to enhance public trust in the country's security institutions.

Source - The Herald

