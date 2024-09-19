Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Champion boxer-turned-promoter, Charles Manyuchi, has relocated his boxing academy and promotion business to Zambia, citing prohibitive fees in Zimbabwe that make it nearly impossible for promoters to recoup investments. Manyuchi revealed his decision during an exclusive interview with Zimpapers Sports yesterday, expressing frustration over the current state of Zimbabwe's boxing promotion environment.

"The boxing environment in Zimbabwe is not conducive due to the gazetted fees that are way too high to sustain promotions. There is nothing we can do about it because they have been set and ratified by a higher authority which is the Ministry of Sport, Art, Culture and Recreation," Manyuchi said.

He explained that hosting boxing tournaments in Zimbabwe offers no financial reward, equating it to charity work. As a result, he sees no future in organizing boxing events in the country.

Manyuchi has already secured necessary licenses for his academy, promotional entity, and boxers in Zambia, including two Zambian fighters - Simon Ngoma and Alice Mbewe - formerly of Exodus Boxing.

Receipts from the Zambia Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board show that Manyuchi paid just K1,200 (US$46) in total for licenses. Hosting a boxing event in Zambia costs around US$30, with additional charges of US$25 for ring hire and US$40 each for referees and judges, making it a far more affordable environment for promoters. Boxers in Zambia also benefit from a zero percent levy on their purses.

In contrast, Zimbabwe charges promoters US$250 for a license, US$275 for an international tournament sanction fee, and US$300 to hire a boxing ring. Referees and judges require between US$80 and US$100, and the boxing control board deducts 10 percent of a boxer's earnings per match.

Having spent a significant part of his professional boxing career in Zambia under Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions, Manyuchi views the country as a second home, making the transition easier.

Back in Zimbabwe, the Charles Manyuchi Boxing Academy (CMBA) had contributed significantly to the local boxing scene by decentralizing professional events to various parts of the country, including Chivhu, Masvingo, and Harare. The academy hosted four major events at the Harare International Conference Centre, with Manyuchi himself headlining all of them.

In a related development, Manyuchi is preparing to launch his autobiography, The Makings of a Champion. The book, he revealed, serves as a way to package his legacy and offer motivation to aspiring boxers. "The sun is about to set on my boxing career," he said, adding that the book is also a form of gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his journey.

Manyuchi's decision to move to Zambia marks a significant shift in the Zimbabwean boxing landscape, as local promoters continue to grapple with high operational costs in the sport.


Source - The Herald

