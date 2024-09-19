Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police have identified seven people who tragically lost their lives in two separate road accidents over the weekend in Masvingo and Rusape.The first accident occurred on Saturday at around 7:25 AM, when a Nissan Serena, carrying eight passengers, veered off the road and overturned after a rear right tyre burst. The incident happened at the 60km mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road. Four people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries.The bodies of the victims were taken to Musiso Mission Hospital for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, named the four victims as Siyano Nyamande (40) of Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare, Priscilla Musembwa (64) of Biddulph Road, Cranborne, Harare, Memory Kwenda (40) of Dzivaresekwa, Harare, and Epson Nyamande (45) of Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare.In the second fatal road traffic accident, which took place along the Harare-Mutare Road at the 60km mark, three people died in a head-on collision between two Toyota Hilux vehicles. One vehicle had two passengers, while the other was carrying eight. Seven other passengers were injured and rushed to Rusape General Hospital for medical attention.The victims of the Rusape accident were identified as Tendai Amon Chigweshe (52) of Neshena Village, Makoni, Virginia Madekufamba, an adult female of Mundopa Village, Makoni and Clement Kadungure (53) of Kamba Village, Makoni.The injured passengers from both accidents remain under medical care at Musiso Mission Hospital and Rusape General Hospital, respectively, while investigations into the causes of both accidents are ongoing.The police urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, highlighting the importance of vehicle maintenance and safe driving, especially as tyre bursts and other preventable mechanical failures continue to claim lives on Zimbabwe's roads.