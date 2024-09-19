Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Police have identified seven people who tragically lost their lives in two separate road accidents over the weekend in Masvingo and Rusape.

The first accident occurred on Saturday at around 7:25 AM, when a Nissan Serena, carrying eight passengers, veered off the road and overturned after a rear right tyre burst. The incident happened at the 60km mark along the Roy-Chiredzi Road. Four people died on the spot, while four others sustained injuries.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Musiso Mission Hospital for post-mortem, and the injured were admitted at the same hospital for treatment.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, named the four victims as Siyano Nyamande (40) of Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare, Priscilla Musembwa (64) of Biddulph Road, Cranborne, Harare, Memory Kwenda (40) of Dzivaresekwa, Harare, and Epson Nyamande (45) of Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare.

In the second fatal road traffic accident, which took place along the Harare-Mutare Road at the 60km mark, three people died in a head-on collision between two Toyota Hilux vehicles. One vehicle had two passengers, while the other was carrying eight. Seven other passengers were injured and rushed to Rusape General Hospital for medical attention.

The victims of the Rusape accident were identified as Tendai Amon Chigweshe (52) of Neshena Village, Makoni, Virginia Madekufamba, an adult female of Mundopa Village, Makoni and Clement Kadungure (53) of Kamba Village, Makoni.

The injured passengers from both accidents remain under medical care at Musiso Mission Hospital and Rusape General Hospital, respectively, while investigations into the causes of both accidents are ongoing.

The police urged drivers to exercise extreme caution on the roads, highlighting the importance of vehicle maintenance and safe driving, especially as tyre bursts and other preventable mechanical failures continue to claim lives on Zimbabwe's roads.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

28 mins ago | 53 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

33 mins ago | 37 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

34 mins ago | 32 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

35 mins ago | 19 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

36 mins ago | 72 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

37 mins ago | 62 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

43 mins ago | 104 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

45 mins ago | 50 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

47 mins ago | 69 Views

Man kills mum with pot

48 mins ago | 47 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

48 mins ago | 75 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

49 mins ago | 67 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

50 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

51 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

51 mins ago | 37 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

52 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

53 mins ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

54 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

55 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

55 mins ago | 14 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

56 mins ago | 34 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

57 mins ago | 59 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

58 mins ago | 19 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

59 mins ago | 11 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

60 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

1 hr ago | 14 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

1 hr ago | 15 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZiG currency another scam

12 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

14 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

16 hrs ago | 625 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

17 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

19 hrs ago | 407 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

21 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

22 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

19 Sep 2024 at 08:38hrs | 962 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

19 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 843 Views