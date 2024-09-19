Latest News Editor's Choice


Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Zimbabwe has received a donation of 1,000 tonnes of maize meal from Rwanda as part of the global response to President Mnangagwa's appeal following the El Nino-induced drought that has affected the country and much of Southern Africa. This contribution comes at a critical time, as the Zimbabwean Government accelerates efforts to implement its food deficit mitigation strategy aimed at ensuring national food security.

Speaking at the handover ceremony in Harare yesterday, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe expressed gratitude to Rwanda for the timely donation. He emphasized that the maize meal will be distributed to vulnerable communities most affected by the drought, helping to address urgent food shortages.

"Rwanda and Zimbabwe have a very special bilateral relationship based on our mutual interest and selflessness. On behalf of President Mnangagwa, I extend our sincere thanks to the Government of Rwanda for responding positively to the appeal for assistance after the climate-induced disaster in 2024. This donation will greatly help the communities in need," Minister Garwe said.

He further noted that the partnership between Rwanda and Zimbabwe continues to grow through various cooperation agreements, which not only promote cultural exchange but also strengthen bilateral ties.

East Africa, including Rwanda, typically experiences better harvests during El Nino events, while Southern Africa often suffers reduced yields. This contrast has positioned Rwanda to offer much-needed assistance to its southern neighbor during this difficult period.

Rwandan Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr. James Musoni, commended Zimbabwe for its resilience in the face of the drought, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation between the two nations. He reiterated Rwanda's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe, recalling past instances where the two countries have extended mutual aid during crises.

"President Mnangagwa made a call for assistance in early April, and President Kagame promptly responded by dispatching this consignment in the spirit of ubuntu. Africans stand together in solidarity during such times. The relationship between our countries is strong and continues to grow," Ambassador Musoni said.

He also referenced President Mnangagwa's recent visit to Rwanda, including his participation in the inauguration of President Paul Kagame and the Transform Africa Summit, underscoring the depth of bilateral relations.

The donation was also lauded by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Deputy Minister Mercy Dinha, who emphasized the importance of such support as many Zimbabwean families face food insecurity due to the drought.

"This act of solidarity is a testament to the strong ties between our nations and the compassion that exists within the African Union. I extend my gratitude to the Government of Rwanda for this timely and crucial contribution. It will not only help alleviate food shortages but also provide hope during these trying times," she said.

The maize meal will be distributed under the Government's food deficit mitigation programs, ensuring it reaches the most affected communities across Zimbabwe. This gesture adds to the growing list of cooperative efforts between the two countries, which have signed multiple memorandums of understanding in areas such as trade, investment, education, mining, tourism, and agriculture.

In 2023, President Mnangagwa also mobilized support for flood victims in Rwanda, while Rwanda provided assistance to Zimbabwe during the Cyclone Idai disaster in 2019. This reciprocal support exemplifies the strong bond and mutual respect between the two nations.

Source - The Herald

