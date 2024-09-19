Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

by Staff reporter
5 mins ago | Views
The Department of Veterinary Services has sounded the alarm over a drastic surge in cattle deaths in Matebeleland South, attributing the sharp increase to the deadly January disease. Daily mortality rates have skyrocketed, with as many as 89 cattle deaths recorded in a single day, sparking widespread concern among farmers and agricultural experts.

January disease, formally known as Theileriosis, has been a persistent problem in Zimbabwe since 1936. Although the disease was largely controlled by the mid-1950s, it re-emerged last year and has since wreaked havoc on the nation's livestock industry, particularly in Matabeleland South.

Speaking during a livestock field day at Biano Farm in Umzingwane District, Matebeleland South Provincial Veterinary Services Director, Dr. Enat Mdlongwa, expressed his concern over the recent spike in cattle deaths, particularly in the Gwatemba and Nkankezi areas.

"We are facing an alarming situation in the province. The number of cattle deaths has reached shocking levels, with up to 89 deaths being reported in a single day. This is the sad reality. Farmers must heed government advice and ensure their cattle are dipped regularly to prevent further losses," Dr. Mdlongwa stated.

He also highlighted reports of the disease spreading to Matebeleland North, with cases reported in How Mine. He likened the impact of the disease to the devastation caused by criminal activity, explaining that it can leave farmers impoverished and with no recourse.

"This disease is worse than a thief. It has the potential to wipe out your entire livestock population, leaving you destitute. Farmers are already suffering, and the situation is becoming more dire with each passing day," he warned.

Dr. Mdlongwa stressed the importance of regular inspections and tick control, urging farmers to take responsibility for their livestock by adhering to dipping schedules and monitoring cattle movements to avoid the spread of the disease.

"Farmers need to be vigilant. We are dealing with a lethal disease transmitted by brown ear ticks, and the only way to prevent further losses is through regular dipping and the use of tick grease. You should be cautious about cattle moving into your area, as they could be carriers of the disease," he said.

January disease, which peaks during the month it is named after, can manifest in various forms, including East Coast Fever, Corridor disease, and Theileriosis. The disease has caused significant losses, with hundreds of cattle succumbing each week, leaving many farmers in a desperate situation.

The Department of Veterinary Services is working around the clock to combat the outbreak. However, the scale of the problem has been overwhelming, with the disease continuing to claim livestock across the province. Dr. Mdlongwa called for united efforts from all stakeholders to confront this unprecedented crisis and prevent further devastation.

"With determination and collective action, we can overcome this challenge and restore the health of our livestock and the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.

Dr. Mdlongwa advised farmers to closely collaborate with veterinarians to obtain the best treatment plans for affected cattle. Early treatment using anti-parasitic drugs, combined with stress management, is crucial in controlling the severity of the disease. In the event of an outbreak, strict quarantine measures are enforced, with a 28-day quarantine period and a 5-5-4 dipping interval, along with the application of tick grease.

He concluded by encouraging farmers to follow proper disease management practices, including regular dipping, tick control, and vaccination, which could help build immunity in calves and mitigate the spread of January disease.

Farmers are urged to remain vigilant and take swift action to protect their livestock as the fight against January disease intensifies.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

20 mins ago | 8 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

21 mins ago | 35 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

45 mins ago | 130 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

51 mins ago | 72 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

52 mins ago | 63 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

52 mins ago | 39 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

53 mins ago | 116 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

55 mins ago | 98 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

1 hr ago | 145 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Man kills mum with pot

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

1 hr ago | 21 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZiG currency another scam

12 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

12 hrs ago | 631 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

12 hrs ago | 193 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

13 hrs ago | 317 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

14 hrs ago | 659 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

15 hrs ago | 986 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

17 hrs ago | 629 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

17 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

19 hrs ago | 410 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

19 hrs ago | 473 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

21 hrs ago | 704 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

22 hrs ago | 394 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

19 Sep 2024 at 08:38hrs | 965 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

19 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 846 Views