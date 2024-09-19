89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Department of Veterinary Services has sounded the alarm over a drastic surge in cattle deaths in Matebeleland South, attributing the sharp increase to the deadly January disease. Daily mortality rates have skyrocketed, with as many as 89 cattle deaths recorded in a single day, sparking widespread concern among farmers and agricultural experts.January disease, formally known as Theileriosis, has been a persistent problem in Zimbabwe since 1936. Although the disease was largely controlled by the mid-1950s, it re-emerged last year and has since wreaked havoc on the nation's livestock industry, particularly in Matabeleland South.Speaking during a livestock field day at Biano Farm in Umzingwane District, Matebeleland South Provincial Veterinary Services Director, Dr. Enat Mdlongwa, expressed his concern over the recent spike in cattle deaths, particularly in the Gwatemba and Nkankezi areas."We are facing an alarming situation in the province. The number of cattle deaths has reached shocking levels, with up to 89 deaths being reported in a single day. This is the sad reality. Farmers must heed government advice and ensure their cattle are dipped regularly to prevent further losses," Dr. Mdlongwa stated.He also highlighted reports of the disease spreading to Matebeleland North, with cases reported in How Mine. He likened the impact of the disease to the devastation caused by criminal activity, explaining that it can leave farmers impoverished and with no recourse."This disease is worse than a thief. It has the potential to wipe out your entire livestock population, leaving you destitute. Farmers are already suffering, and the situation is becoming more dire with each passing day," he warned.Dr. Mdlongwa stressed the importance of regular inspections and tick control, urging farmers to take responsibility for their livestock by adhering to dipping schedules and monitoring cattle movements to avoid the spread of the disease."Farmers need to be vigilant. We are dealing with a lethal disease transmitted by brown ear ticks, and the only way to prevent further losses is through regular dipping and the use of tick grease. You should be cautious about cattle moving into your area, as they could be carriers of the disease," he said.January disease, which peaks during the month it is named after, can manifest in various forms, including East Coast Fever, Corridor disease, and Theileriosis. The disease has caused significant losses, with hundreds of cattle succumbing each week, leaving many farmers in a desperate situation.The Department of Veterinary Services is working around the clock to combat the outbreak. However, the scale of the problem has been overwhelming, with the disease continuing to claim livestock across the province. Dr. Mdlongwa called for united efforts from all stakeholders to confront this unprecedented crisis and prevent further devastation."With determination and collective action, we can overcome this challenge and restore the health of our livestock and the livelihoods of our farmers," he said.Dr. Mdlongwa advised farmers to closely collaborate with veterinarians to obtain the best treatment plans for affected cattle. Early treatment using anti-parasitic drugs, combined with stress management, is crucial in controlling the severity of the disease. In the event of an outbreak, strict quarantine measures are enforced, with a 28-day quarantine period and a 5-5-4 dipping interval, along with the application of tick grease.He concluded by encouraging farmers to follow proper disease management practices, including regular dipping, tick control, and vaccination, which could help build immunity in calves and mitigate the spread of January disease.Farmers are urged to remain vigilant and take swift action to protect their livestock as the fight against January disease intensifies.