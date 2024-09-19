Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Midlands Province has recorded the highest number of murder cases in Zimbabwe, with a staggering 90 percent of these involving the use of lethal weapons, according to the National Prosecution Authority (NPA). The NPA recently released a report detailing a series of murder cases that have shocked the region, with several individuals convicted and sentenced for their crimes.One particularly disturbing case involves a police officer, Mitch Tafirenyika, who was charged with murder after fatally shooting a suspect during a police operation. Tafirenyika, 28, appeared before a Gweru magistrate last week. The incident occurred during an operation to apprehend two armed robbery suspects at a farm in Gweru. According to court documents, Tafirenyika, armed with a service rifle, opened fire on one of the suspects, hitting him in the chest and arms, resulting in his immediate death. Tafirenyika is expected to be sentenced this Friday.In another high-profile case, 34-year-old Courage Hwami was sentenced to life imprisonment for two counts of murder. Hwami's crime unfolded on December 4, 2023, at Vhudzijena Night Club in Mkoba 16 Business Centre, where a dispute escalated into violence. Hwami stabbed the deceased, a 19-year-old, in the chest and back with a Columbia knife following a fight. He then chased down and stabbed a second individual outside the club. The first victim died on the spot, and Hwami was arrested shortly after. He received a life sentence for the murder and an additional 10-year sentence for attempted murder.A separate case in Gokwe saw John Gwatidzo sentenced to 8 years in prison for culpable homicide, although two years were suspended on the condition he does not commit a similar crime. Gwatidzo had been involved in a fatal altercation at a shop where he assaulted the deceased during a dispute over beer. The victim died a week later from head injuries sustained in the attack.In Mvuma, Trust Khaki was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the horrific murder of his 15-month-old daughter. Khaki was left alone with the infant while his wife went to collect social welfare donations. Upon her return, the mother found her daughter unresponsive, with visible signs of physical abuse. Investigations revealed that the child had been struck with a blunt object and sexually assaulted.The NPA has called on the public to avoid violence and seek peaceful means of resolving disputes. The rising number of murder cases in Midlands Province has raised serious concerns, with authorities urging communities to intervene early in conflicts before they escalate."We continue to see these disturbing cases, many involving the use of lethal weapons. We urge everyone to seek third-party intervention in disputes and avoid taking matters into their own hands," an NPA spokesperson said.