Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Tragedy struck on Wednesday night when two people died, and their bodies were burnt beyond recognition following a head-on collision between two South African-registered haulage trucks on the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road. The accident occurred at the 60-kilometre peg, with both vehicles catching fire upon impact.

The Bulawayo Fire Brigade responded swiftly, arriving at the scene just over 40 minutes after being alerted at 23:30 hours. However, by the time they reached the site at 00:14 hours, the trucks were engulfed in flames. There were no passengers in either truck, and the identities of the two deceased, believed to be the drivers, have yet to be confirmed by the police.

According to Bulawayo Fire Brigade Acting Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Mhlangano Moyo, the crash occurred when one of the trucks, headed towards Victoria Falls, veered into the wrong lane, resulting in the fatal collision.

"The fire brigade observed a body burnt beyond recognition from each haulage truck, so we assume they were the drivers, but we will wait for conclusive investigations to determine the identities of the deceased," said Mr. Moyo.

Firefighters used specialized equipment, including two high-pressure hose reels, one jet, and jaws of life rescue tools, to extinguish the flames and retrieve the bodies trapped inside the wreckage of the haulage trucks.

The road was temporarily cordoned off by the fire brigade to ensure safe operations as they battled the fire and conducted rescue efforts.

The cause of the accident and the exact circumstances leading to the collision are still under investigation.


Source - The Chronicle

