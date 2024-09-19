Latest News Editor's Choice


Man cuts off manhood, eats it

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THIS would read like a script from Hollywood, except that it happened in real life.

And the incident has left the Kwekwe community puzzled.

The informant in the matter is Priscah Saungweme, a 50-year-old self-employed female of Masasa in the Midlands city, according a police memo dated September 18 from the Officer-in-Charge Kwekwe Central directed to Officer Commanding Police Kwekwe District.

"This memo serves to inform and put on record circumstances surrounding an incident of a man who seriously injured himself which occurred (in) Masasa, Kwekwe," the memo read.

It stated that 19-year-old Panankosi Phiri is employed as a gardener at Saungweme's place of residence.

On Saturday at around 8pm, Phiri exhibited signs of insanity.

He took a knife and cut himself on both hands and when he started bleeding profusely, Saungweme tried to help him, but she failed because he became violent.

"He went on to completely cut off his (manhood) and wrapped it with bread then went on to eat it," the memo read.

It stated that as he was cutting himself, he was calling the informant's 10-year-old granddaughter, whom we shall name Trinity, and he was referring to her as his wife.

Saungweme then phoned the police, who attended the scene and ferried the victim to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical assistance.

Even on his hospital bed, he kept on calling Trinity.

Four days later, a police officer from the Victim Friendly Unit, Constable Dlodlo called informant and his granddaughter Trinity to station for interviews as a follow-up to the victim's statements.

During the interviews, Trinity revealed that the victim had previously raped her.

She was then taken to Kwekwe General Hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, Phiri has since been transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital after his condition was assessed to be serious.



Source - newsday

