Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

by Staff reporter
Lawyer Munyaradzi Stanslus Bwanya is set to appear before the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) disciplinary and ethics committee over allegations of practicing law without a valid certificate. Reports indicate that Bwanya may have unlawfully practiced for nearly a year.

The LSZ confirmed in a letter dated September 6 that Bwanya's case has been referred to the disciplinary committee for further consideration. The letter stated, "We have now referred your matter to the disciplinary and ethics committee for consideration. We undertake to furnish you with the council resolution once the same has been passed."

The alleged misconduct reportedly surfaced in June. According to LSZ, Bwanya operated without a license from August 1, 2023, to May 9, 2024, violating the Law Society Act. In another correspondence dated May 27, LSZ noted that Bwanya applied for his 2024 Practising Certificate (PC) on April 11, 2024, which was issued on May 10, 2024. During the period in question, he was not attached to any law firm after resigning from Jiti Law Chambers.

Bwanya, when contacted by NewsDay, claimed he was unaware of the summons and was only informed about complaints from individuals named Huruma and Mashonganyika, related to different issues. "I responded to them, and the matter is being looked into by LSZ," he said, denying any wrongdoing regarding his practicing status.

He further stated he could not provide additional details, citing ongoing investigations that could impact his legal standing. Bwanya is also facing trial at the Harare Magistrates Court on charges of forgery, perjury, and attempting to extort a residential stand in Borrowdale from Mashonganyika.

The prosecution alleges that in April 2022, Bwanya misrepresented himself as a legal representative for Arosume Property Development when he approached Moses Gumbochuma, Mashonganyika's brother, requesting a 2,000m² portion of her stand.

Simbarashe Mukwekweza, representing Mashonganyika, informed the court that Bwanya had approached his client earlier this year under the guise of executing legal duties. Takudzwa Jambawu is representing the State in this matter.

Source - newsday

