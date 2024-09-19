Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

by Staff reporter
8 mins ago
Ward 29 councillor Blessing Duma was remanded in custody yesterday after appearing in court on extortion charges. He is scheduled to return to court today before magistrate Stanford Mambanje for a bail application.

The complainant in the case is Addmore Nhekairo, the City of Harare's director for housing and community services. Duma, who serves as the chairperson of the City of Harare audit committee, has oversight of Nhekairo's department.

Prosecutor Mercy Masamvi detailed the allegations, stating that in June this year, Nhekairo's office received two offer letters for un-serviced residential stands in Mabelreign. However, the documents lacked the necessary signature and stamp from the principal housing officer, indicating that they had not yet been approved.

Nhekairo reportedly withheld the letters pending an internal investigation into their origins. On August 26, Duma approached Nhekairo, questioning why the letters had not been signed. He allegedly suggested that it would be prudent for Nhekairo to expedite the process by simply appending his signature.

When Nhekairo refused, Duma allegedly pressured him further, threatening to expose alleged transgressions within Nhekairo's department. He reportedly named three additional individuals, insisting that they be allocated housing stands if Nhekairo wished to remain in his position.

The following day, Duma again approached Nhekairo, requesting the signed letters. This prompted Nhekairo to report the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, leading to Duma's arrest.

The case has raised concerns about corruption within local government, and the community is awaiting further developments as Duma's court proceedings continue.

Source - newsday

