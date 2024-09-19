Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Zimbabwean government has earmarked a budget of $25 million for the ongoing refurbishment of the National Sports Stadium, Parliament was informed this week. However, there are growing concerns that the renovations may not be completed by the year-end deadline, raising fears about the facility's readiness for next year's FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister Mthuli Ncube revealed to lawmakers that only $3.8 million of the budget has been disbursed to contractors, while a significant portion remains uncontracted. Currently, $6.8 million worth of work has been contracted, leaving $17.5 million yet to be allocated.

"The engagements with the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture indicated that to date, only $6.75 million of work has been contracted. This includes infrastructural development, water reticulation, and the installation of security systems such as the Venue Operations Centre (VOC), CCTV, and access control equipment," Ncube stated.

The refurbishment is crucial for Dynamos, who may need to continue their pattern of playing home matches in foreign countries if they qualify for the CAF Confederations Cup group stages.

Ncube further detailed the budget breakdown for the project, indicating that nearly $8 million is required for stadium fencing, groundwork, and ancillary works. A technical meeting held in July estimated that a total budget of $25.4 million would be necessary, with $17.5 million allocated for infrastructure upgrades and $7.9 million for additional projects.

He provided specific budget allocations, including $920,140 for water reticulation and $2.4 million for ticketing and security systems. Despite these allocations, Ncube could not guarantee when the work would be completed, contradicting earlier government assurances that renovations would wrap up by year-end.

Additionally, the government has partnered with an unnamed entity to procure 45,000 bucket seats for the stadium. It is believed that Sakunda Holdings is involved in this procurement, with 15,000 seats already manufactured and shipped from China.

Since last year, Zimbabwe has been forced to play its home matches abroad, which has adversely impacted the national team's performance and prospects for success. With the clock ticking down to critical upcoming matches, the urgency for timely completion of the stadium refurbishment has never been more apparent.

NSS requirements and contract values

Total on-going works (US$6 476 300)

Outstanding works still to be contracted out (US$12 406 510)

Other requirements which including palisade fencing, groundworks, beautification, and paving of roads among other works (US$5 616 240)

10% contingency (US$2 311 470)

Total: US$25 426 150



Source - newsday

