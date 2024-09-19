Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has issued a stark warning that corruption has evolved into a security threat that undermines the rule of law and erodes public trust in both private and public institutions. He made these remarks during his keynote speech at the Chartered Governance and Accountancy Institute in Zimbabwe's annual conference held in Victoria Falls.

Chiwenga emphasized the critical need for public and private institutions to uphold ethical standards to combat corruption effectively. "As leaders, our responsibility is to create an environment where adherence to effective corporate governance principles is not just encouraged but expected," he stated.

He acknowledged that corruption distorts markets and compromises the integrity of public functions. Recent media reports have highlighted the involvement of individuals closely tied to the ruling Zanu-PF party in significant corruption scandals, including the controversial tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo, who allegedly hijacked a US$40 million tender for supplying election materials to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

Chivayo, known for his boastful claims of connections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has dismissed concerns over his activities, asserting that he would never face arrest due to his influence. The situation was further exacerbated by Al Jazeera's "Gold Mafia" documentary, which exposed the smuggling of gold out of Zimbabwe by high-ranking officials.

In response to the growing corruption crisis, Chiwenga outlined the government's efforts to implement restrictive measures, including the adoption of the United Nations Convention against Corruption into domestic law. He stressed the importance of creating a robust framework that promotes transparency and accountability.

"The government of Zimbabwe is committed to collaborating with the private sector to create a corruption-free ecosystem through vigorous enforcement of anti-corruption laws," he declared. He also highlighted the need for public awareness and the protection of whistleblowers as crucial components in the fight against graft.

Chiwenga called for the integration of advanced technologies into governance frameworks, stating that artificial intelligence and automation could significantly enhance efficiency and accuracy across various sectors. However, he cautioned that technology alone is insufficient, noting that it must be paired with ethical governance practices.

"We must continuously develop measures to advance innovation in corporate governance," he said, advocating for the evolution of current frameworks to support a rapidly changing economic landscape.

The conference, themed "A Governance and Accountancy Transformative Agenda: Towards a Shared Future for Zimbabwe," aims to address the pressing issues of governance and accountability in the country.

