Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
In a critical assessment of Zimbabwe Gold (ZWG), industry experts predict that the future post-mortem will reveal the government's own policies as the primary culprit behind the currency's struggles. Last week, the government announced a significant shift in its payment structure for wheat farmers, deciding to pay them solely in United States dollars after farmers protested against receiving partial payments in local currency.

Previously, farmers had received 75% of their payments in foreign currency, with the remaining 25% in Zimdollars, based on the prevailing interbank rate. This latest decision raises concerns that other sectors, including mining and exporting, may follow suit, completely bypassing the government's surrender rule, which mandates that companies sell 25% of their foreign earnings to the government at the interbank rate.

The government continues to owe numerous entities for foreign exchange purchased under the 25% surrender requirement. Now, this debt will be converted into a ZWG-denominated instrument with a one-year tenor, carrying an interest rate of 7.5% per annum.

Since its launch on April 5, the government's approach to promoting the ZWG has been lackluster. Initially, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor John Mushayavanhu expressed optimism about the demand for ZWG, suggesting that companies would be eager to use it for tax obligations. However, a significant opportunity was missed when legislation requiring companies to pay half of their tax in local currency was not enacted by the second quarterly payment date on June 25.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube had indicated that companies would be required to pay half of their taxes in local currency, yet as the next payment period approaches, enabling legislation for the ZWG remains absent. Calls for the government to charge for services such as passport fees in local currency have also largely gone ignored.

At the unveiling of the ZWG, Mushayavanhu announced that the currency was backed by US$100 million in cash and 2,522 kg of gold valued at US$185 million, totaling US$285 million in support. However, reports suggest that the coverage for the currency has since quadrupled, raising questions about the sustainability of the ZWG.

Treasury Secretary George Guvamatanga recently informed President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the government has US$300 million held in private banks designated to support the local currency. Meanwhile, Mushayavanhu noted that foreign exchange reserves for the ZWG stand at US$370 million.

For the ZWG to succeed, experts insist that the government must take decisive action and genuinely commit to strengthening the local currency. Current indications suggest that the government is merely paying lip service to this cause, relegating the ZWG to a status of part-time legal tender and undermining its potential.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

18 mins ago | 7 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

19 mins ago | 30 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

42 mins ago | 115 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

48 mins ago | 68 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

49 mins ago | 59 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

50 mins ago | 37 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

50 mins ago | 112 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

52 mins ago | 93 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

58 mins ago | 144 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

60 mins ago | 67 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Man kills mum with pot

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

1 hr ago | 28 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

1 hr ago | 16 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

1 hr ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

1 hr ago | 19 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

1 hr ago | 23 Views

ZiG currency another scam

12 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

12 hrs ago | 626 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

12 hrs ago | 192 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

13 hrs ago | 317 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

14 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

15 hrs ago | 983 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

17 hrs ago | 628 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

17 hrs ago | 272 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

17 hrs ago | 581 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

19 hrs ago | 410 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

19 hrs ago | 471 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

21 hrs ago | 704 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1544 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

22 hrs ago | 393 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

19 Sep 2024 at 08:38hrs | 965 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

19 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 846 Views