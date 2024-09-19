Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP), affiliated with the ruling Zanu-PF party, is demanding an independent investigation into a recent helicopter crash involving the Airforce of Zimbabwe. The incident occurred shortly after takeoff in Masvingo on Sunday, raising concerns about the safety protocols surrounding the presidential fleet.ZYAP chairperson Tonderai Chiwara announced plans to hold a press conference on Friday to outline the organization's apprehensions regarding the mysterious crash. The accident took place shortly after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had left Masvingo, where he celebrated his 82nd birthday.Chiwara expressed the need for transparency in the investigation, emphasizing that the incident could have serious implications for national security and public trust in government operations. The call for an independent probe highlights growing concerns about accountability within the military and government apparatus.As details surrounding the crash remain unclear, ZYAP's demands reflect a broader sentiment among Zimbabweans for greater scrutiny of governmental actions and the assurance of safety protocols for high-profile officials. The outcome of the forthcoming press conference is anticipated to shed more light on the organization's stance and any potential implications for the ruling party.