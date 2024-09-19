Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Mozambique's ruling party, Frelimo, is ramping up its election campaign efforts with a rally scheduled for this weekend in Chegutu, Mashonaland West province. The event aims to raise awareness of the upcoming elections and mobilize support for Frelimo's new presidential candidate, Daniel Francisco Chapo, who succeeds incumbent President Filipe Nyusi.An invitation to the rally, sent to Zanu-PF provincial chairman Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, indicates that approximately 300 guests are expected to attend the gathering at Chegutu Hall. Mliswa-Chikoka is among key figures slated to deliver solidarity speeches, representing Zanu-PF, a party that shares historical ties with Frelimo dating back to the war of independence."This rally aims to inform registered Mozambican voters residing in Chegutu and surrounding farming areas about the upcoming elections and Frelimo candidate Daniel Chapo," stated Sarah Cossa, chairperson of the Frelimo Chegutu branch.Chapo, a member of Frelimo's Central Committee, was nominated as the party's presidential candidate for the upcoming election scheduled for October after securing an impressive 94.1 percent of votes from the Central Committee during its extraordinary session.A law graduate, Chapo has a distinguished background, having served as the governor of Inhambane province since March 2016. He previously taught constitutional law and political science at the university level. Born in Sofala Province in 1977, Chapo holds a master's degree in development management from the Catholic University of Mozambique, making him the first presidential candidate from Frelimo born after the country's independence in 1975.Frelimo, which has maintained power since Mozambique gained independence from Portugal, is determined to strengthen its presence and secure voter support ahead of the elections. The Chegutu rally is expected to be a significant event in mobilizing resources and enthusiasm for Chapo's candidacy.