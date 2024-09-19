Mthuli Ncube slammed

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) has called on Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube to expand the upcoming 2025 National Budget Consultations to allow for more inclusive input from the public.The Parliamentary Portfolio Committee (PPC) on Budget, Finance and Investment Promotion has announced that consultations will take place from September 29 to October 4. However, ZIMCODD believes the current plan, which involves deploying just four teams to cover 26 locations, is insufficient given the country's population of approximately 17 million."From a Zimbabwean population of 17 million, how feasible is it that the allocated teams will be able to reach a representative portion of the nation?" ZIMCODD stated. The group emphasized that while it is impossible for consultations to reach everyone, they should at least encompass a diverse and representative sample of citizens.ZIMCODD further pointed out that broader consultations would align with Section 141 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which mandates that Parliament involves the public in its oversight processes and conducts its affairs transparently.The organization stressed the importance of breaking down budget spending into easily understandable segments, enabling citizens to grasp where funds are allocated and encouraging public discourse on potential redirection of resources."Citizens don't always have access to their Members of Parliament, and interfacing with the PPC on Budget and Finance offers them an opportunity to engage in discussions while receiving accurate expenditure data," ZIMCODD added.The call for enhanced consultations underscores the need for a more participatory budgeting process that reflects the voices and needs of all Zimbabweans.