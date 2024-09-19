Man bashes wife for denying him sex

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 32-year-old man from Burnside suburb in Bulawayo, Ali Mpofu, has been charged with physical abuse after an alleged violent confrontation with his wife, Belinda Ngwenya (28). The incident reportedly occurred on September 11, 2024, after a disagreement over sexual relations.Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa, Mpofu pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded until Friday for sentencing. During the proceedings, he expressed remorse, stating, "I was angry and I did not realize that my anger would lead me to commit such an offence."The court heard that the altercation began when Ngwenya refused Mpofu's advances, citing the presence of her brother in the house. This refusal reportedly angered Mpofu, leading to a confrontation the following morning when Ngwenya was preparing to leave for work.When Ngwenya attempted to exit the house, Mpofu allegedly blocked her way. After her brother intervened, she was allowed to leave, but as she made her way to the bus stop, Mpofu is said to have pulled her braids, tripping her to the ground and dragging her along. Fortunately, Ngwenya did not sustain severe injuries.The incident was reported to the police, resulting in Mpofu's arrest. The case highlights ongoing concerns regarding domestic violence and the importance of addressing such issues within communities.