Man kills mum with pot

by Staff reporter
9 mins ago
A man believed to be mentally challenged has been accused of violently attacking and killing his mother in Nkulumane suburb, Bulawayo, earlier this week. The victim, 54-year-old Prisca Hombarume, was reportedly struck with a pot during a confrontation with her son, Joshua Muchemwa (27).

According to family sources, the incident began when Hombarume asked her son to take a bath. When he refused, he became increasingly aggressive, prompting her to seek assistance from the police. As she and her tenant made their way to the station, Muchemwa allegedly pursued them while wielding two pots.

Witnesses recounted that the tenant managed to escape with minor injuries and reached the police station for help. However, Hombarume was not so fortunate. 
"The granny tried to run away but Muchemwa was all over her, striking her with a pot," a source said. Hombarume fell to the ground, bleeding from her head and nose, and tragically succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
B-Metro visited the family on Wednesday, where mourners had gathered for the funeral wake. A family representative, who identified himself as Muzukuru Hombarume, initially indicated that media inquiries would be addressed by an elder from their rural home. However, later communication revealed that family members had decided not to speak to the press.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and urged the public to closely monitor individuals with mental health challenges, emphasizing the importance of ensuring they take their medication.

This tragic event has raised concerns about the care and support for individuals with mental health issues, highlighting the need for community awareness and intervention.

Source - bmetro

