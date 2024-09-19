Latest News Editor's Choice


Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

by Staff reporter
A former soldier, Stanley Nkomo (42), has been arrested in North End suburb, Bulawayo, after allegedly killing his father-in-law and subsequently engaging in a series of robberies. Nkomo, originally from Gokwe in Midlands Province, was apprehended on Tuesday.

According to sources close to the investigation, the incident that led to the murder occurred in April this year while Nkomo was drinking with his father-in-law. An argument reportedly erupted over Nkomo's feelings of betrayal after his wife left him for another man while he was serving a jail sentence for fraud.

Following the confrontation, Nkomo allegedly assaulted his father-in-law, Marikiti, with an iron bar, leaving him seriously injured. Marikiti later succumbed to his injuries. Fearing retribution from his ex-wife's family, Nkomo fled to Bulawayo, where he sought refuge in North End.

While in Bulawayo, Nkomo reportedly turned to robbery to survive, targeting residents walking in poorly lit areas at night. One victim, Thabo Sithole, recounted how Nkomo deceived him into believing he was a soldier stationed at Mzilikazi Barracks. After luring Sithole to the barracks, Nkomo robbed him of his cellphone and US$22 before disappearing into the night. Sithole reported the incident to Khumalo Police Station.

Further investigations revealed that Nkomo had been dismissed from military service in 2018 for stealing food rations and had served time in jail for a separate fraud case in Hwange before his release in April.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed Nkomo's arrest and noted that he was wanted for murder. "We would like to confirm that we have arrested a man from Gokwe who was wanted for a murder case. When he was here in Bulawayo, he went on a robbery spree, robbing people of various items," he stated.

Nkomo is expected to face charges related to both the murder of his father-in-law and the subsequent robberies.


