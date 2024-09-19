Latest News Editor's Choice


National

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

by Staff reporter
16 mins ago | Views
A 22-year-old man from Beitbridge has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for attempting to rape his stepmother under the guise of asking for washing powder. The man, whose identity is being withheld for ethical reasons, appeared before a magistrate in Beitbridge, where he was convicted and sentenced.

The court heard that the incident occurred on September 15, 2024, around 6 a.m. The victim was asleep in her bedroom when the accused knocked on the door. She allowed him to enter, at which point he requested washing powder. The victim offered him money to buy some later, and he left.

However, the accused returned later, entering the room without knocking. He peeped in and quickly shut the door before leaving again. Moments later, he re-entered, approaching the victim, who was still under her blankets. He moved around the room, closed the door, and then attempted to attack her.

The victim quickly got out of bed, but the accused pulled down his trousers and charged at her, tripping her and attempting to remove her skirt. A neighbor, alerted by the commotion, shouted the accused's name and urged him to stop. Upon hearing the disturbance and realizing that people were gathering outside, the accused halted his actions.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to the police, leading to the man's arrest. The court's decision reflects the seriousness of the crime and aims to serve as a deterrent against similar offenses.

Source - bmetro

