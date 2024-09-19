Woman in trouble over offensive messages

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old woman from Esigodini, Matabeleland South, has appeared in court after allegedly sending grossly offensive messages to a neighbor.Charity Mpofu faces three counts of violating Section 88(a) of the Post and Telecommunications Act, which prohibits sending any grossly offensive message by telephone.The charges stem from a series of messages sent to 56-year-old Soneni Ndlovu, which contained language deemed inappropriate and offensive. Mpofu pleaded guilty to all charges during her court appearance.In her defense, Mpofu explained that she had sent the messages in response to Ndlovu's insults, which included derogatory remarks about Mpofu's history of miscarriages. She claimed she initially reached out to Ndlovu to ask her to leave her husband alone, but was met with a hurtful retort that fueled her anger.The court heard that the incident took place on August 13, 2024, at around 12:15 p.m., when Mpofu sent the offensive messages, prompting Ndlovu to report the matter to the police.The case highlights ongoing issues surrounding online communication and personal disputes in the community, with the court set to determine an appropriate penalty for Mpofu.