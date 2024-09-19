Latest News Editor's Choice


Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

by Staff reporter
A 19-year-old gardener in Kwekwe has been hospitalized following a shocking incident in which he allegedly cut off his own manhood and consumed it, wrapped in slices of bread. The unsettling event occurred last Saturday evening at a residence in Masasa.

Witnesses reported that Phanankosi Phiri began exhibiting strange behavior the day prior, culminating in a violent episode around 8 p.m. on Saturday. Sources close to the investigation indicated that Phiri initially began slicing his arms with a kitchen knife, leading those present to believe he was merely joking. However, as he licked his own blood, it became evident that he was serious.

His employer, Prisca Saungweme, attempted to intervene but was met with threats of violence. "He became violent and threatened to beat us up. We retreated and watched in shock," she recounted.

The situation escalated dramatically when Phiri unzipped his trousers, grabbed his manhood, and chopped it off with the knife. Witnesses described the horrifying scene as blood gushed from the wound. Phiri then rushed to the kitchen, retrieved slices of bread, wrapped his severed member, and began eating it, all while calling out the name of his employer's child and claiming she was his wife.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and transported Phiri to Kwekwe District Hospital for treatment. Sources noted that even while in the hospital, he continued to call out the name of the child, insisting she was his spouse.

Saungweme expressed disbelief at Phiri's sudden change in behavior, stating, "For the couple of years he has worked here, he did not show any signs of mischief. He was respectful and polite, but last Friday he just changed."

There are also allegations that Phiri may have sexually abused a family member, adding to the concerns surrounding his mental state. He has since been transferred to Gweru Provincial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

ZRP Midlands Province spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko directed inquiries to the national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who could not be reached for comment. As the investigation continues, the community is left grappling with the shock of this disturbing incident.


Source - bmetro

