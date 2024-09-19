Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders FC is set to face a significant challenge in their upcoming Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final against Simba Bhora this Sunday at Wadzanai Stadium. The match comes just as the club loses three key players—Mvelo Khoza, Prince Dube, and Nigel Banda—who have been called up to represent Zimbabwe in the 2024 Cosafa Cup tournament in Mozambique from September 26 to October 5.Head coach Kelvin Kaindu expressed mixed feelings about the situation, acknowledging the loss of the young trio as a setback for the team's preparations. "The good news is that Raphael Pitisi (goalkeeper) is back and should be training fully with the other goalkeepers today. However, the sad news is that three of our players have been called up for national team duty, which puts us at a disadvantage in terms of team selection," Kaindu said. He emphasized the need for the team to adapt and work with the available players.Adding to Highlanders' challenges, Kaindu noted that left-back Archford Faira and midfielder Marvin Sibanda are still recovering from injuries, further complicating squad selection as the coaching staff has been forced to shuffle the lineup week after week.Simba Bhora, who remain unbeaten at Wadzanai Stadium this season, will present a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Dynamos, the defending champions who recently defeated Ngezi Platinum Stars in last year's final, will have their quarter-final match against Yadah Stars postponed due to their participation in the Caf Confederation Cup.In other quarter-final matchups, Ngezi Platinum Stars will face Caps United at Baobab Stadium, with Madamburo having eliminated Bulawayo Chiefs from the tournament and Makepekepe having knocked out Bikita Minerals. Additionally, Jairos Tapera's Manica Diamonds will go head-to-head against FC Platinum at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.As Highlanders prepares for this crucial encounter, all eyes will be on how they adjust to the absences and maintain their competitive edge in the prestigious knockout tournament.Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final fixturesSaturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Caps United (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v Fc Platinum (Sakubva).Sunday: Simba Bhora v Highlanders (Wadzanai), Dynamos vYadah (Postponed)Young Warriors COSAFA Cup SquadGoalkeepersJoseph Kaunda (Manica Diamonds), Michael Kubvedzi (ZPCKariba), Tatenda Chikowero (Ngezi Platinum)DefendersAllan Karakadzai (Simba Bhora), Alla Chapinduka (TelOne FC),Hebert Dick Jr (Arenel Movers), Blessed Mashonganyika (Ngezi Platinum),Kurainashe Musanhi (Crystal Palace), Mvelo Khoza (Highlanders)MidfieldersKennedy Mupomba (Chelmsford City FC), Alvin Antonio (GreenFuel), Denzel Mapuwa (Green Fuel), Prince Ndlovu (Highlanders), Kingsley Mureremba (Caps United), Morris Musamba (Bikita Minerals), Enock Moyo (Bikita Minerals), Tanaka Munemo (Ngezi Platinum), Nesbert Muzenda (Ngezi Platinum),Sean Mzinde (Harare City), Prince Magondo (Black Rhinos), Mavel Mbedzi(Dynamos), Craig Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Mafios Chiweta (Ajax Hotspurs), Munashe MunenzvaForwardsNokutenda Mangezi (Supersport United), Nigel Banda(Highlanders), Tanaka Cherera (Bury FC), Messi Gushero (Dulibadzimu FC)