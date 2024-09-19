Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
THE number of virgin girls, known as amatshitshi in Bulawayo who took part in the recently-held King Mzilikazi Day commemorations has increased from 40 (last year) to 65 this year.

Scores of virgin girls from different suburbs joined the amatshitshi group which is led by matron Patricia Tshabalala (68). The annual event honours African cultural traditions and the legacy of King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Ndebele State. The commemorations took place at Mhlahlandlela, Matobo, 20 kilometres from Bulawayo, and brought together people from all walks of life who came dressed in traditional regalia, some coming from outside the country.
Amatshitshi traditional dances at Mzilikazi Day commemorations Old Bulawayo

Amatshitshi are proven virgin girls who are taught about sexual reproductive health, African traditions and how to conserve their virginity. In an interview with B-Metro, Tshabalala encouraged parents to let their children join the Virgin Girl organisation, adding that it helps reduce risks of getting sexually transmitted diseases and early pregnancies.

"We had 40 virgin girls but as we started preparing for the Mzilikazi Day, numbers started increasing with some girls being sent by their parents to join other virgin girls. Now we are above 60. The number increased mainly when we were preparing for ilanga lenkosi, with some coming from as far as South Africa. However, most of them came from Bulawayo.

"We are very happy because we see that our culture is being revived and people are now putting value on this. Some come from Njube, Entumbane, and Mpopoma, among other suburbs. This programme gives them dignity as they get married while still virgins," said Tshabalala.

In a separate interview, one of the amatshitshi, Buhlebenkosi Moyo (24) who joined the organisation four years ago, hailed the initiative citing that it has helped her mould her life.

"It's nice to be part of this group of virgin girls because mostly we don't get involved in bad things like taking drugs. We discourage each other from all sorts of ill deeds; we learn a lot from this," she said.

Luthando Moyo (8), expressed her happiness by saying; "I enjoy playing games and dancing with granny Tshabalala. She will be teaching us games and how to cook."

Source - bmetro

Must Read

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

1 min ago | 0 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

26 mins ago | 45 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

33 mins ago | 31 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

34 mins ago | 69 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

36 mins ago | 57 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

41 mins ago | 96 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

43 mins ago | 49 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

45 mins ago | 67 Views

Man kills mum with pot

47 mins ago | 45 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

47 mins ago | 69 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

48 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

49 mins ago | 30 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

50 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

50 mins ago | 57 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

51 mins ago | 21 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

52 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

53 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

54 mins ago | 12 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

55 mins ago | 57 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

57 mins ago | 19 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

57 mins ago | 10 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

58 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

60 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

1 hr ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

1 hr ago | 15 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZiG currency another scam

12 hrs ago | 1699 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

14 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

16 hrs ago | 625 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

17 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

19 hrs ago | 405 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

21 hrs ago | 701 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

22 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

19 Sep 2024 at 08:38hrs | 961 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

19 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 843 Views