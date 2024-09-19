Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE number of virgin girls, known as amatshitshi in Bulawayo who took part in the recently-held King Mzilikazi Day commemorations has increased from 40 (last year) to 65 this year.Scores of virgin girls from different suburbs joined the amatshitshi group which is led by matron Patricia Tshabalala (68). The annual event honours African cultural traditions and the legacy of King Mzilikazi, the founder of the Ndebele State. The commemorations took place at Mhlahlandlela, Matobo, 20 kilometres from Bulawayo, and brought together people from all walks of life who came dressed in traditional regalia, some coming from outside the country.Amatshitshi traditional dances at Mzilikazi Day commemorations Old BulawayoAmatshitshi are proven virgin girls who are taught about sexual reproductive health, African traditions and how to conserve their virginity. In an interview with B-Metro, Tshabalala encouraged parents to let their children join the Virgin Girl organisation, adding that it helps reduce risks of getting sexually transmitted diseases and early pregnancies."We had 40 virgin girls but as we started preparing for the Mzilikazi Day, numbers started increasing with some girls being sent by their parents to join other virgin girls. Now we are above 60. The number increased mainly when we were preparing for ilanga lenkosi, with some coming from as far as South Africa. However, most of them came from Bulawayo."We are very happy because we see that our culture is being revived and people are now putting value on this. Some come from Njube, Entumbane, and Mpopoma, among other suburbs. This programme gives them dignity as they get married while still virgins," said Tshabalala.In a separate interview, one of the amatshitshi, Buhlebenkosi Moyo (24) who joined the organisation four years ago, hailed the initiative citing that it has helped her mould her life."It's nice to be part of this group of virgin girls because mostly we don't get involved in bad things like taking drugs. We discourage each other from all sorts of ill deeds; we learn a lot from this," she said.Luthando Moyo (8), expressed her happiness by saying; "I enjoy playing games and dancing with granny Tshabalala. She will be teaching us games and how to cook."