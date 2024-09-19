Latest News Editor's Choice


Masimirembwa not arrested

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
POLICE and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) have dismissed as false, reports that they had arrested or were investigating Zanu PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa.

This comes after reports circulated on social media yesterday that Masimirembwa had been arrested in connection with a case that was yet to be disclosed by 'authorities'. It was being alleged that Masimirembwa was picked up by officers from Harare Central Police Station where he was questioned.

In an interview, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed the reports as false.

"He (Masimirembwa) was not arrested and we don't have such a report," he said.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) also said they had not arrested and were not investigating Masimirembwa.

Meanwhile, Masimirembwa also dismissed the reports saying they were being peddled by detractors who wanted to tarnish his image.


Source - the herald

