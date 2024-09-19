Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

News / National

by Staff reporter

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Decent Dube (31), along with two villagers, faces serious charges after allegedly assaulting a policeman in a dispute over a snooker game in Lupane, Matabeleland North province. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct of armed forces members in civilian matters.Dube, who is stationed at the ZNA artillery regiment in Cranborne, Harare, appeared in court on Tuesday alongside his alleged accomplices, Future Ncube (21) and Nqobile Ngwabi, both residents of Jotsholo. The trio was seeking bail before Lupane resident magistrate Barbra Phiri.They were granted bail of ZWG300 each and ordered to reside at their respective addresses until the conclusion of their case. Additionally, they are prohibited from interfering with witnesses and must report weekly to the Jotsholo Police Station every Friday between 6 am and 6 pm. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.According to prosecutor Clive Gumbo, the complaint was filed by Boutros Boutros Madzivanzira, a policeman stationed at Jotsholo Staff Quarters. The incident occurred on Sunday while Madzivanzira was playing snooker at Golide Sports Bar with a local player named Mawere. The accused were waiting for their turn to play.The altercation began when Madzivanzira and Mawere completed their game and placed a token for Ncube, who subsequently challenged and won. As the game progressed among the three accused, a dispute arose when Madzivanzira attempted to play another token but was confronted by Zwelibanzi, who allegedly took two balls from the table.Ngwabi reportedly accused Madzivanzira and Mawere of delaying their game, leading to a physical confrontation where he grabbed Madzivanzira by the throat. Ncube then struck Madzivanzira with a cue stick on the shoulder.In response to the escalating situation, Madzivanzira called for police assistance. When two officers arrived, he attempted to handcuff Ncube, but Dube allegedly intervened, identifying himself as a captain in the army - a rank above the officer-in-charge at the Jotsholo Police Station. The situation escalated when Dube allegedly struck Madzivanzira with the handcuffs.Following the incident, Madzivanzira was taken to St Luke's Hospital for medical treatment, and a police report was filed, resulting in the arrest of the three men.The case highlights the challenges of maintaining order in social settings and raises questions about the accountability of military personnel in civilian life.