Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Wetskills Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the Netherlands, is set to submit its research findings on Bulawayo's water crisis to the municipality early next week. The initiative, in collaboration with the Green Hut Trust, the National University of Science and Technology, and the Netherlands embassy to Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi, aims to provide lasting solutions to the city's water challenges.Bulawayo has become the latest target city for Wetskills in its mission to address global water issues through comprehensive research. Craig Tinashe Tanyanyiwa, the foundation's regional manager for sub-Saharan Africa, shared insights on the project in an interview with Southern Eye this week. He noted that the research involves students and young professionals under the age of 35, working towards bachelor's, master's, and PhD degrees, all passionate about water sustainability.Each research group will present its findings in concise two-minute pitches at City Hall. Tanyanyiwa explained that the teams are tasked with addressing real water challenges faced by local industries, with a tight timeline of 10 days to develop practical solutions."We received information from the Bulawayo City Council regarding the significant water challenges the city is experiencing," he said. "Bulawayo is facing issues exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought, and our research focuses on creating a response plan to mitigate drought effects and explore alternative water sources."He emphasized the importance of preparing for recurring drought conditions, which have intensified due to climate change. "The city is looking to develop a drought response plan that aligns with these ongoing challenges," Tanyanyiwa added.While the foundation aims to present actionable and practical solutions, Tanyanyiwa clarified that the implementation of these findings will ultimately rest with the city council. "As an organization, we do not execute the solutions; it is up to the case owner to implement them," he noted.Wetskills Foundation has previously conducted research on water issues in 29 countries worldwide, aiming to inspire young professionals to tackle global water challenges through innovative, interdisciplinary approaches.Bulawayo is currently grappling with severe water shortages, with the city council recently announcing an increase in water-shedding to 144 hours. The upcoming findings from Wetskills could provide vital insights into addressing this pressing issue.