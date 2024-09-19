Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
The Wetskills Foundation, a non-profit organization based in the Netherlands, is set to submit its research findings on Bulawayo's water crisis to the municipality early next week. The initiative, in collaboration with the Green Hut Trust, the National University of Science and Technology, and the Netherlands embassy to Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Malawi, aims to provide lasting solutions to the city's water challenges.

Bulawayo has become the latest target city for Wetskills in its mission to address global water issues through comprehensive research. Craig Tinashe Tanyanyiwa, the foundation's regional manager for sub-Saharan Africa, shared insights on the project in an interview with Southern Eye this week. He noted that the research involves students and young professionals under the age of 35, working towards bachelor's, master's, and PhD degrees, all passionate about water sustainability.

Each research group will present its findings in concise two-minute pitches at City Hall. Tanyanyiwa explained that the teams are tasked with addressing real water challenges faced by local industries, with a tight timeline of 10 days to develop practical solutions.

"We received information from the Bulawayo City Council regarding the significant water challenges the city is experiencing," he said. "Bulawayo is facing issues exacerbated by the El Niño-induced drought, and our research focuses on creating a response plan to mitigate drought effects and explore alternative water sources."

He emphasized the importance of preparing for recurring drought conditions, which have intensified due to climate change. "The city is looking to develop a drought response plan that aligns with these ongoing challenges," Tanyanyiwa added.

While the foundation aims to present actionable and practical solutions, Tanyanyiwa clarified that the implementation of these findings will ultimately rest with the city council. "As an organization, we do not execute the solutions; it is up to the case owner to implement them," he noted.

Wetskills Foundation has previously conducted research on water issues in 29 countries worldwide, aiming to inspire young professionals to tackle global water challenges through innovative, interdisciplinary approaches.

Bulawayo is currently grappling with severe water shortages, with the city council recently announcing an increase in water-shedding to 144 hours. The upcoming findings from Wetskills could provide vital insights into addressing this pressing issue.

Source - southern eye

Must Read

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

25 mins ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

31 mins ago | 32 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

32 mins ago | 29 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

33 mins ago | 18 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

33 mins ago | 63 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

35 mins ago | 56 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

41 mins ago | 92 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

42 mins ago | 49 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

45 mins ago | 66 Views

Man kills mum with pot

46 mins ago | 45 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

46 mins ago | 67 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

47 mins ago | 66 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

48 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

49 mins ago | 34 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

50 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

50 mins ago | 19 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

51 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

52 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

53 mins ago | 15 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

53 mins ago | 12 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

54 mins ago | 33 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

54 mins ago | 55 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

56 mins ago | 19 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

56 mins ago | 10 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

57 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

59 mins ago | 23 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

60 mins ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

1 hr ago | 12 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

1 hr ago | 15 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

1 hr ago | 19 Views

ZiG currency another scam

12 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

12 hrs ago | 621 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

12 hrs ago | 188 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

13 hrs ago | 312 Views

First lady cooking gobbles BCC US$20 000

14 hrs ago | 654 Views

Mafia Tactics? Chinese family hounded by convicted Italian mafia boss as deportation mystery deepens

14 hrs ago | 973 Views

Rank marshals charged with attempted murder

16 hrs ago | 625 Views

Woman sentenced to community service for assault

16 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zimbabwe business couple claims state persecution in US$137m fraud trial

17 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zimbabwe army warns public against bogus recruitment agents

19 hrs ago | 404 Views

Man in court for attempted murder of police officer over bar closure

19 hrs ago | 467 Views

Pravin Gordhan to be cremated today?

21 hrs ago | 700 Views

Sex with persons under 18 outlawed in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Ruling deferred for Dr Gono's suspected fraudsters

22 hrs ago | 388 Views

WATCH: South Africa general work Visa step by step application

19 Sep 2024 at 08:38hrs | 961 Views

Time to revisit the laws of radio and television licencing in Zimbabwe

19 Sep 2024 at 08:36hrs | 843 Views