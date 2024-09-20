Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Morgan & Co, a prominent securities firm, has issued a cautionary warning to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe regarding its investment in Liquid Telecommunications Holdings (LTH). The firm anticipates a potential decline in the value of this investment due to increased competition from Starlink, a global satellite internet provider that has recently been licensed to operate in Zimbabwe.

The report suggests that the expected migration of customers from Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe, a subsidiary of LTH, to Starlink could lead to a significant erosion of market share and revenue for Liquid Telecom. Morgan & Co highlighted that Econet's investment in LTH, valued at approximately US$115 million as of February 28, 2024, represents about 16% of Econet's total asset value.

Econet initially exchanged a 5% stake in Liquid Telecom Zimbabwe for a stake worth US$135 million in LTH back in 2018. The firm's latest market intelligence report indicates that the shift in customer preference towards Starlink could have a ripple effect, diminishing the fair value of LTH and subsequently impacting Econet’s stake.

From an income perspective, Morgan & Co noted that Starlink's entry into the market may adversely affect Econet's data revenue, which has been growing steadily - rising from 27% of total revenue in the financial year 2019 to 35% in FY24.

Despite these challenges, Econet maintains a strong position in the market, boasting an 8.3% share of mobile voice traffic and a commanding 78% share of mobile data traffic in Zimbabwe. The firm’s extensive mobile network coverage remains unmatched, which could help mitigate some of the potential impacts from Starlink’s competition.

Starlink differentiates itself by providing low-cost, high-speed internet access through a network of over 6,250 low-earth orbit satellites. Its standard upload and download speeds, ranging from 5 to 10 Mbps and 25 to 100 Mbps, respectively, are competitive compared to existing offerings in Zimbabwe. However, its latency of 25-60 milliseconds is higher than the average fixed broadband latency of 15 ms in the country.

Starlink's pricing strategy, offering unlimited internet connectivity for US$50 per month, undercuts local competitors like Liquid Telecom, which currently offers a promotional package providing 100GB of data for the same price, albeit with slower speeds.

As Starlink enters the Zimbabwean market, it marks its 16th activation on the African continent, further intensifying competition in the telecommunications sector and prompting concerns for established players like Econet and Liquid Telecom.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

17 mins ago | 5 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

47 mins ago | 19 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

3 hrs ago | 310 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 438 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

3 hrs ago | 223 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

4 hrs ago | 239 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

4 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

4 hrs ago | 204 Views

Man kills mum with pot

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

4 hrs ago | 215 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

ZiG currency another scam

15 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

15 hrs ago | 239 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

16 hrs ago | 337 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

17 hrs ago | 691 Views