Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
More than 532,000 students risk missing out on their final examinations this year after the government's Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM) debt to the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has ballooned to $6,4 million.

The debt accrued is in respect of 2023 and 2024, Public Service Labour and Social Welfare Minister July Moyo told parliamentarians on Thursday.

BEAM is a scheme that was introduced by government to assist some less privileged primary and secondary school students with their fees.

But Treasury has struggled to settle its obligations with the national examinations body, falling behalf by a massive $6,4 million in terms of arrears.

Moyo said ZIMSEC was threatening to bar BEAM beneficiaries from sitting for the crucial examinations this year.

"An equivalent of US$6.4 million is owed to ZIMSEC as exam fees for 532,963 Grade 7, Forms 4 and Form 6 students.

"Even now, I was being asked by the permanent secretary to say there are students who definitely are not going to write their examinations.

"If we don't give a promissory note to ZIMSEC, they will not be able to write," he said.

Moyo said government's failure to settle its arrears was drawing unnecessary stigmatisation around beneficiaries of the scheme.

He said BEAM was covered in the national budget for this year but disbursement has been elusive.

He added, "In 2023, a partial payment was made in local currency totalling ZW$19.9 billion to cover fees for 434,705 primary school students.

"However, no secondary schools were paid. Schools that submitted claims in United States dollars were not paid.

"There are some schools which submitted and say ‘we were owed in USD, but that we have not paid'.

"As of 2023, a total of USD $56.7 million, primary and secondary schools, and US$83,825 for special schools remains outstanding. So we have huge arrears in 2023."

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

15 mins ago | 11 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

3 hrs ago | 324 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

3 hrs ago | 328 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

4 hrs ago | 140 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

4 hrs ago | 267 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

4 hrs ago | 208 Views

Man kills mum with pot

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

4 hrs ago | 211 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

4 hrs ago | 179 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

4 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Rwanda donates maize meal to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe police name seven accident victims

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwean boxer relocates to Zambia

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Chiwenga calls for good corporate governance

4 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe injects US$64m into foreign currency market

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

3 suspected hackers granted bail

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

ZiG currency another scam

15 hrs ago | 2409 Views

Is Justice Chinamora's comeback a bad omen for Zimbabwean justice?

15 hrs ago | 688 Views

PRAZ, NCC signs a prescriptive pricing diagnosis deal

15 hrs ago | 240 Views

Suspected Arson Attacks Target National Railways of Zimbabwe Premises

16 hrs ago | 338 Views

First lady cooking gobbles US$20 000 from BCC coffers

17 hrs ago | 693 Views