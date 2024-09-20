Man commits suicide after killing wife

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 44-year-old man, Zibusiso Mhlanga, has taken his own life after allegedly killing his 19-year-old wife, Lydia Mlalazi, in a tragic incident that occurred on September 16, 2024. The incident took place in Siantungwana 4 Village, Sikomena, and Dobola.According to a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Mhlanga reportedly attacked his wife with a stone for unknown reasons. Mlalazi was rushed to a local health centre in Lusulu, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.Following the attack, Mhlanga hanged himself, ending his life.Police have launched an investigation into the murder and subsequent suicide. Authorities have urged the public to seek help when facing domestic disputes and to avoid resorting to violence.The police's statement also emphasized the need for communities to be vigilant in reporting any signs of conflict that could escalate into violence.