Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

by Staff reporter

A 20-year-old man, Tawanda Chinyati, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing his cousin during an argument over food. The tragic incident occurred on February 24, 2024, after a family supper dispute, according to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ).The altercation took place when the family of four was sharing their evening meal, isitshwala, in pairs. The deceased, aged 23 at the time, refused to share his plate with Chinyati, claiming seniority as the eldest in the family. Chinyati and the other two family members shared one plate, while the deceased ate alone.After finishing his meal, the deceased reportedly joined the others and began eating from their plate, which triggered an argument. The deceased then slapped Chinyati once on the face, leading Chinyati to walk away. He returned with a flick knife and stabbed his cousin once in the chest before fleeing the scene.The victim was rushed to Shurugwi District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Chinyati was later convicted and sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal stabbing.In its statement, the NPAZ urged members of the public to resolve disputes peacefully, warning against the use of violence and advocating for third-party mediation in cases of conflict.