Man kills sister's baby with machete

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Villagers of Mbeure in Chipinge are finding it hard to believe that Musikavantu Chirigo allegedly killed his sister's baby with a machete over a domestic dispute.

The 37-year-old Chirigo allegedly became violent after seeing his Uria Porai Chirigo (21) sleeping under a tree at their father's house.

Chirigo first attacked his sister with a spanner and she locked herself in a kitchen hut but the violent Musikavantu broke the window and the sister took to her heels.

Musikavantu chased her and eventually caught up with her since she was carrying her baby at her back.

He was holding a machete and struck the mother before fatally hitting the baby.

The matter came to light at Chipinge magistrates courts yesterday where Musikavantu appeared before magistrate Nixon Mangoti.

Mangoti did not ask Musikavantu to plead but advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 1.

Source - Byo24News

