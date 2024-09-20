Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitungwiza space barons clash with church over land ownership

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
Recent clashes between Kuera Apostolic Church (under Arch-Bishop Honest Mupepe) and allegedly connected space barons have spilled in the courts of law, as the two parties fight over ownership and control.

Allegations were that Ishmael Chibanda (68) had fallen victim to Chitungwiza space barons who misrepresented to him as rightful owners of the land in question.

Kuera Apostolic Church leaders were shocked that someone erected a structure at one of their assembly points rented from the municipality.

According to eyewitnesses, greediness amongst the space barons members has led to suspicion and mistrust within the grouping.

"This has led some members of the group to fight over dividends or proceeds from their loot," one of the eyewitness said.

"Out of frustration and anger, they destroyed the structure which was erected overnight," he added.

Speaking then during commissioning of four blocks of flats in Dzivarasekwa, Harare, Mnangagwa said the scourge of illegal settlements had spread its wings to rural areas, growth points and peri-urban areas where some unscrupulous traditional leaders were parcelling out land in anticipation of urbanisation.

"Cognisant of the fact that some unsuspecting citizens had already fallen victim to land barons, my Government has embarked on a programme of regularising some of these settlements, in line with the Zimbabwe National Human Settlements Policy," Mnangagwa said then.

"The cut-off of this special dispensation is 2021 when the policy was promulgated. People must toe the line and we cannot tolerate lawlessness. Hence, any further illegal developments that emerged post the policy launch will not be regularised," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Africa is full of contradictions; Qwabe twins are still VIRGINS at 26 years!

22 mins ago | 20 Views

We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

27 mins ago | 8 Views

Zim demining fund to create opportunities for women: UK Ambassador

36 mins ago | 16 Views

Man kills sister's baby with machete

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

19 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife

19 hrs ago | 1290 Views

Teenager hospitalised after brutal bar attack

19 hrs ago | 693 Views

Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

22 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1482 Views

2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

22 hrs ago | 943 Views

Currency crisis piles more misery on fragile Zimbabwe economy

22 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

23 hrs ago | 645 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

23 hrs ago | 777 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

24 hrs ago | 195 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

20 Sep 2024 at 11:18hrs | 204 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

20 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 301 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

20 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

20 Sep 2024 at 09:37hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

20 Sep 2024 at 09:35hrs | 3200 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:27hrs | 933 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1284 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

20 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 681 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

20 Sep 2024 at 08:51hrs | 1000 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

20 Sep 2024 at 08:50hrs | 556 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

20 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 506 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

20 Sep 2024 at 08:20hrs | 708 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 505 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 285 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

20 Sep 2024 at 08:18hrs | 880 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

20 Sep 2024 at 08:16hrs | 467 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

20 Sep 2024 at 08:11hrs | 603 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

20 Sep 2024 at 08:09hrs | 290 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

20 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 354 Views

Man kills mum with pot

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 279 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 383 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 407 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

20 Sep 2024 at 08:04hrs | 124 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

20 Sep 2024 at 08:03hrs | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

20 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 220 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

20 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

20 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 138 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

20 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

20 Sep 2024 at 08:00hrs | 137 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

20 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 120 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

20 Sep 2024 at 07:58hrs | 127 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

20 Sep 2024 at 07:58hrs | 156 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

20 Sep 2024 at 07:57hrs | 691 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

20 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 101 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

20 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 104 Views