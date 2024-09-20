Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zim demining fund to create opportunities for women: UK Ambassador

by Gideon Madzikatidze
28 mins ago | Views
UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles during a meeting with some stakeholders in Rushinga
The United Kingdom has announced an additional USD5.5 million fund to support landmine clearance in Zimbabwe's Mashonaland East and Central provinces while also seeking to raise risky-related educational awareness within communities and create employment opportunities for women.

The British Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Pete Vowles, has claimed that this funding has been allocated to the Mines Advisory Group (MAG) and The HALO Trust (HALO).

"It will save lives and significantly contribute to Zimbabwe's goal of achieving landmine-free status by 2025. The release of land for agriculture, housing, and basic social services will support livelihoods and promote economic development in the affected communities," Pete Vowles said.

"The funding also opens up employment and career opportunities in demining teams, particularly for women," Vowles said.

"I want to salute the bravery and dedication of the deminers working to create safe and secure environments in Mashonaland East and Central," Ambassador Vowles said during his visit to Rushinga, Mashonaland Central Province.

Men and women working to clear landmines in Rushinga, Mashonaland Central, Zimbabwe.


Vowles said that the UK remains committed in its determination to work towards a mine-free world and is delighted to award the extra funding to MAG and The HALO Trust so they can continue to protect lives and open up opportunities for economic development for affected communities.

"The UK is proud to be working in partnership with the Zimbabwe Mine Action Committee (ZIMAC) to help deliver the government of Zimbabwe’s demining strategy," Vowles said.

Meanwhile, Oliver Gerard-Pearse who is the HALO Zimbabwe Programme Manager claimed that with continued support from the UK Government, HALO will be able to ensure that "fewer children in Rushinga and Mudzi are forced to choose between walking through a minefield or receiving an education," Gerard-Pearse said.

"Also, fewer parents will have to choose between feeding their families or working their farmland close to dangerous explosives. We are very grateful for the life-saving collaboration between the UK Government, The HALO Trust, Mines Advisory Group and the Government and people of Zimbabwe that this funding represents," Gerard-Pearse added.

The funding follows UK Government's Global Mine Action Programme (GMAP) announcement in February 2024 of USD22.2 million for mine clearance efforts in eight countries including Zimbabwe.

Under the new allocation, MAG will deliver clearance and risk education in Mashonaland East, while HALO will provide similar services in both Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East.

Landmines were laid in Zimbabwe in the 1970s by the former white minority government and up until today, approximately 18.3 km² of contaminated land remains, classified as "medium" by the Mine Action Review.

Zimbabwe is one of the few countries actively working to meet the 2025 clearance deadline under the Ottawa Convention.

The UK has long supported Zimbabwe's demining efforts through the GMAP programme, with funding beginning in 2016.

Under this current phase, GMAP will provide a total of USD5.5million, including USD1.4million for the current financial year and USD4.1million for the next period.

This funding makes Zimbabwe the second-largest UK demining programme for the years 2024/25, behind Ukraine.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Africa is full of contradictions; Qwabe twins are still VIRGINS at 26 years!

19 mins ago | 17 Views

We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

24 mins ago | 5 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with church over land ownership

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Man kills sister's baby with machete

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

19 hrs ago | 998 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife

19 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Teenager hospitalised after brutal bar attack

19 hrs ago | 692 Views

Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

21 hrs ago | 1709 Views

Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1480 Views

2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

22 hrs ago | 942 Views

Currency crisis piles more misery on fragile Zimbabwe economy

22 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

23 hrs ago | 645 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

23 hrs ago | 771 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

24 hrs ago | 194 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

20 Sep 2024 at 11:18hrs | 203 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

20 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 301 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

20 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 1177 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

20 Sep 2024 at 09:37hrs | 156 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

20 Sep 2024 at 09:35hrs | 3196 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:27hrs | 932 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1283 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

20 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 679 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

20 Sep 2024 at 08:51hrs | 998 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

20 Sep 2024 at 08:50hrs | 556 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

20 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 506 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

20 Sep 2024 at 08:20hrs | 707 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 505 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 283 Views

Qwabe Twins still virgins at 26

20 Sep 2024 at 08:18hrs | 880 Views

Man cuts off manhood, makes sandwich and EATS!

20 Sep 2024 at 08:16hrs | 467 Views

Woman in trouble over offensive messages

20 Sep 2024 at 08:11hrs | 603 Views

15 years jail for trying to rape mother

20 Sep 2024 at 08:09hrs | 290 Views

Ex-soldier arrested for 'killing' father-in-law

20 Sep 2024 at 08:07hrs | 354 Views

Man kills mum with pot

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 279 Views

Man bashes wife for denying him sex

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 383 Views

Mthuli Ncube slammed

20 Sep 2024 at 08:05hrs | 407 Views

Frelimo intensifies election campaign with rally in Zimbabwe

20 Sep 2024 at 08:04hrs | 124 Views

Zanu-PF youth call for probe into helicopter crash

20 Sep 2024 at 08:03hrs | 368 Views

Mnangagwa's govt paying lip service to ZWG

20 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 220 Views

Chiwenga warns of Zimbabwe corruption as a security threat

20 Sep 2024 at 08:02hrs | 1272 Views

Zimbabwe ranks top on misgovernance

20 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 138 Views

Govt allocates $25 million for National Sports Stadium refurbishment

20 Sep 2024 at 08:01hrs | 195 Views

Mnangagwa's govt blindsides title deed seekers

20 Sep 2024 at 08:00hrs | 137 Views

Harare councillor spends night in prison cells

20 Sep 2024 at 07:59hrs | 120 Views

Harare lawyer faces disciplinary action

20 Sep 2024 at 07:58hrs | 127 Views

Man cuts off manhood, eats it

20 Sep 2024 at 07:58hrs | 156 Views

Bulawayo - Victoria Falls Highway now a death trap

20 Sep 2024 at 07:57hrs | 691 Views

Midlands is Zimbabwe's murder capital

20 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 101 Views

89 cattle die daily in Matebeleland South

20 Sep 2024 at 07:55hrs | 104 Views