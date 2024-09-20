Latest News Editor's Choice


Cheating hubby commits suicide

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 mins ago | Views
A Bindura man who was left by his wife for cheating habits committed suicide by drinking rat poison.


Tinotenda Willium (20) failed to accept that his wife Esmath Chigariro (25) was fed up with him and he decided to end his life.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the case.

Allegations are that the couple had a misunderstanding on September 17 and the wife threatened to leave her husband because he was cheating.

The husband told his wife that he would commit suicide if his wife leaves.

Hours later the wife left and the husband took poison and died.

Police warned people to solve their problems amicably than to commit  suicide.

Source - Byo24news

