Farmer found dead half-dressed

by Simbarashe Sithole
2 hrs ago | Views
A prominent Mvurwi farmer was found dead half dressed with a used condom beside him yesterday.

Norman Muchineripi Mutsigwa (72) was found dead at the 41-kilometer peg along Mazowe-Centenary highway.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson said they are suspecting foul play.

"I can confirm the case but investigations are still on-going and we are suspecting foul play," Mundembe said.

According to police Mutsigwa was found half-dressed and he had all his belongings with him including US$270 in his pocket.

His body was beside his black Honda registration AFF-7957.

It is further alleged that he was coming from Plot 56 Ometh farm in Mvurwi where he was currently renting.

Source - Byo24News

