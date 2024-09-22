News / National
Farmer found dead half-dressed

A prominent Mvurwi farmer was found dead half dressed with a used condom beside him yesterday.
Norman Muchineripi Mutsigwa (72) was found dead at the 41-kilometer peg along Mazowe-Centenary highway.
Mashonaland Central police spokesperson said they are suspecting foul play.
"I can confirm the case but investigations are still on-going and we are suspecting foul play," Mundembe said.
According to police Mutsigwa was found half-dressed and he had all his belongings with him including US$270 in his pocket.
His body was beside his black Honda registration AFF-7957.
It is further alleged that he was coming from Plot 56 Ometh farm in Mvurwi where he was currently renting.
