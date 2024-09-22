Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Guruve arrested Five self-styled prophets who were caught exhuming remains of spirit medium at Dandarecha cave in Guruve.According to police the accused are Penias Murairo (54), Lovemore Phiri(62), Gilbert Muchenga (30), Elizabeth Gomwe(30) and Kingston Mutematseka (47).Allegations are that on September 21 the five were seen by Guruve Ward 2 councillor Chenjerai Zvivimbiso digging graves on Dandarecha mountain.The mountain is believed to have remains of chiefs and spirit mediums.Quizzed on their actions the accused said they were sent by the holy spirit to cleanse the place.The councillor called Chief Chipuriro who witnessed the event before filing a police report.