Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole in Bulawayo
Through her Angel of Hope Foundation in partnership with Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU) and enrolment support from Council for Churches in Africa (CCA), Zimbabwe's First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa has managed to enroll and educate several members of indigenous in Matebeleland and Bulawayo provinces.


Speaking on the sidelines of the just-ended life-changing skills development and training (short courses), Zimbabwe Open University's Bulawayo regional director (RD), Dr Angela Maphosa said the courses will enable those previously marginalised communities to realise their educational and skills development dreams which might have been previously shuttered due to circumstances beyond the beneficiaries control then.

"These short courses being spearheaded by the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa are meant to bring confidence and empowerment amongst all members of our various communities who missed opportunities to acquire skills and knowledge then, due to circumstances beyond their imagination such as economic, socio-cultural, religious factors which hinders realisation of their dreams," Maphosa said.

"The initiative is an opportunity is meant to transform communities and the country at large to realise an upper middle income economy by 2030 since the courses are complementing Education 5.0. These were designed to address critical skills, including conflict resolution, domestic violence, drug and substance abuse scourge and technological literacy," Maphosa added.

"Our doors remain open for us to contribute to the building of the nation through empowering all those who respond to the First Lady' s call. After all, Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo or Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo hence, we at ZOU- Bulawayo are here to serve all communities," Maphosa remarks.

Meanwhile, the Council for Churches in Africa's Founder President, Arch-Bishop Dr Rocky Moyo has welcomed indigenous churches response to First Lady's programmes.

"As indigenous churches, we have witnessed several transformations through these short courses. Some of our membership are already making ends meet through skills which have been acquired," Moyo said.

"This is part of our contribution as indigenous churches towards complementing government's policy of education 5.0," Moyo added. The First Lady and ZOU have played integral role in bridging educational gap amongst our constituency as indigenous churches and merge everyone into contributing towards economic growth through mainstreaming," Moyo said.

Amongst the beneficiaries of these short courses programme, bulky of them are children and women who have previously missed their educational opportunities due to economic, social, cultural and religious factors which were beyond their control then.

Source - Byo24news

