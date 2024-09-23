Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

by Staff reporter
51 mins ago | Views
Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema has suspended three top judges over alleged judicial misconduct, prompting accusations of political interference in the judiciary.

In 2016, the three Constitutional Court judges dismissed President Hichilema's petition, in which he challenged the election victory of former President Edgar Lungu.

They also took part in a controversial ruling allowing Lungu to stand in the 2021 elections, despite having twice served as Zambia's president.

Political tensions are rising in Zambia ahead of elections in 2026, when Hichilema and Lungu are expected to face each other for a fourth time.

The three were due to be part of a bench sitting on Thursday in a case which would decide whether Lungu can contest those elections.

The judges' suspension, which has sparked sharp reactions, was based on recommendations by a panel which investigates them, the presidency said.

The suspended judges - Justice Annie Sitali, Justice Mungeni Mulenga, and Justice Palan Mulonda - are yet to comment on the matter.

The trio have been investigated by the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC), following a complaint by lawyer Joseph Busenga over their judicial conduct.

Busenga, who now works as a diplomat at the Zambian embassy in Belgium, in 2022 petitioned the JCC to remove the three judges from office citing the "improper manner" in which they had handled the 2016 presidential election petition.

They ruled against Hichilema and in favour of Lungu, the man he eventually replaced.

After two years of investigations, President Hichilema on Monday suspended them on the recommendation of the JCC, the presidency said.

"The suspensions of the three is in exercise of the powers vested in the president," the presidency statement stated, without giving further details.

The move sparked sharp criticism, with Lungu's Patriotic Front (PF) saying the suspension was illegal.

"I want to say to the Zambian people that the time has come for you to stand up and fight the injustice which is being applied to the judiciary because when we lose the judiciary, we would have lost everything," Lungu told journalists on Tuesday.

Activists have also accused President Hichilema of meddling in the independence of the judiciary.

Neither the president nor his office have responded to the accusation.

However, some argue that the judiciary has already become politicised.

Social and political commentator Laura Miti says the judges deserve to be sacked but the president is at least partly motivated by revenge.

"My honest view is that the judges harmed the country and now and the president is doing the same," she wrote on her Facebook page.

The judges' suspension comes barely 48 hours before the Constitutional Court sits to hear Lungu's re-opened eligibility case.

The former president has announced a political comeback and is set to contest the 2026 presidential race – against Hichilema.

"It is an extremely dangerous political game that Hichilema is playing over this desire to exclude Lungu," political analyst Sishuwa Sishuwa posted on X.

The three judges will now go through a disciplinary procedure, after which they will either be removed from the bench or be reinstated.

Under Zambia's constitution, all judges, including the chief justice, are appointed by the president upon the recommendation of the JCC and with the approval of the National Assembly.

Critics say the president's involvement in the appointment and removal of judges compromises the independence of the judiciary.

Source - BBC News

Must Read

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

32 mins ago | 11 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

37 mins ago | 14 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

43 mins ago | 63 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

55 mins ago | 74 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

3 hrs ago | 279 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

'Mugabe was better than Mnangagwa'

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa rescues indigenous churches through education

13 hrs ago | 628 Views

Self-styled prophets exhume spirit medium's remains

22 hrs ago | 1240 Views

Farmer found dead half-dressed

23 Sep 2024 at 18:34hrs | 4837 Views

Opposition now dead as dodo

23 Sep 2024 at 18:31hrs | 1803 Views

Zimbabwe's Water Crisis: Boreholes will cause more harm than good

23 Sep 2024 at 18:29hrs | 2063 Views

Wise farmers prepare land before the rains

23 Sep 2024 at 18:25hrs | 519 Views

ZANU-PF official causes mayhem at Church

22 Sep 2024 at 18:22hrs | 4506 Views

Cheating hubby commits suicide

22 Sep 2024 at 08:24hrs | 3940 Views

ED's self-made prison: Trapped by power and paranoia!!

21 Sep 2024 at 13:05hrs | 3360 Views

Africa is full of contradictions; Qwabe twins are still VIRGINS at 26 years!

21 Sep 2024 at 11:01hrs | 2493 Views

We will prioritise inclusive tourism: Murare travel and tours

21 Sep 2024 at 10:56hrs | 673 Views

Zim demining fund to create opportunities for women: UK Ambassador

21 Sep 2024 at 10:47hrs | 821 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with church over land ownership

21 Sep 2024 at 09:45hrs | 758 Views

Man kills sister's baby with machete

21 Sep 2024 at 09:43hrs | 1378 Views

Fight over Isitshwala ends in death

20 Sep 2024 at 16:37hrs | 1851 Views

Man commits suicide after killing wife

20 Sep 2024 at 16:36hrs | 2346 Views

Teenager hospitalised after brutal bar attack

20 Sep 2024 at 16:19hrs | 1317 Views

Mnangagwa to skip 2024 UN General Assembly days after helicopter crash

20 Sep 2024 at 13:50hrs | 2562 Views

Chinese businesswoman, son deported from Zimbabwe

20 Sep 2024 at 13:40hrs | 2269 Views

2 killed, 1 injured in Harare - Bulawayo Highway bus accident

20 Sep 2024 at 13:32hrs | 1479 Views

Currency crisis piles more misery on fragile Zimbabwe economy

20 Sep 2024 at 13:12hrs | 3394 Views

Owen Ncube commissions 25 tractors

20 Sep 2024 at 11:55hrs | 1328 Views

Bulawayo leads other provinces in Zimbabwe on the export market

20 Sep 2024 at 11:54hrs | 3985 Views

Is the Buy Zimbabwe campaign a flop?

20 Sep 2024 at 11:48hrs | 316 Views

Treasury defaults on $6,4m BEAM debt, students risk missing out on exams

20 Sep 2024 at 11:18hrs | 294 Views

Econet's investment in Liquid may be poised for a decline in value

20 Sep 2024 at 11:14hrs | 642 Views

Pravin Gordhan's funeral a 'ceremony of cats'

20 Sep 2024 at 10:32hrs | 2351 Views

Zimbabwe struggles to capitalize on EU trade opportunities

20 Sep 2024 at 09:37hrs | 262 Views

Zimbabwe central bank bites back

20 Sep 2024 at 09:35hrs | 5952 Views

Fingaz grovels after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:27hrs | 1390 Views

Editor hounded after 'rest in peace' error in Mnangagwa advert

20 Sep 2024 at 09:20hrs | 1669 Views

Chrome ore concentrates are not minerals, rules Zimbabwe High Court

20 Sep 2024 at 09:15hrs | 1178 Views

Dutch researchers to submit findings on Bulawayo water crisis

20 Sep 2024 at 08:51hrs | 1588 Views

Soldier in trouble for assaulting cop

20 Sep 2024 at 08:50hrs | 947 Views

Masimirembwa not arrested

20 Sep 2024 at 08:26hrs | 634 Views

Bulawayo Virgin Girl organisation grows membership

20 Sep 2024 at 08:20hrs | 1061 Views

Witch hunting is a criminal offence

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 757 Views

Bosso Chibuku Cup blow

20 Sep 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1045 Views