News / National

by Staff reporter

The search for the first comedian to win America's Got Talent (AGT) without a puppet continues as Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi came close but fell short in his pursuit of the grand prize last night.In a thrilling finale, singer Richard Goodall emerged as the winner of AGT Season 19, triumphing over nine other talented competitors to claim the coveted crown and $1 million prize. Hosted by Terry Crews, the NBC talent competition saw a variety of acts battle for the top spot, but only one could emerge victorious after the public cast their votes.Despite his strong showing, Jonasi, who carried the hopes of Zimbabwe and Africa, finished in the Top 5. He stood alongside fellow finalists Solange Kardinaly (Quick-change artist), Sky Elements (Drone act), Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act), and the eventual winner, Goodall.Jonasi's AGT journey was nothing short of impressive. He captured the attention of host Terry Crews during his audition, earning the coveted Golden Buzzer, which fast-tracked him straight to the live shows. His sharp comedic style and determination made him a strong contender, and his ability to stand out in such a competitive field epitomized his work ethic and dedication to his craft.The grand finale of AGT Season 19 was a star-studded affair, featuring electrifying performances from Olympic star Simone Biles, Grammy-winning singer Michael Bublé, rock legends Neal Schon and members of Journey, electronic music maestro Steve Aoki, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, and even the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas cast. Additionally, Andra Day and the Detroit Youth Choir added to the spectacular entertainment lineup.The top ten finalists were a mix of extraordinary talents from various backgrounds, including Airfootworks (Dance group), Brent Street (Dance group), Dee Dee Simon (Singer), Hakuna Matata Acrobats (Acrobatic act), Jonasi (Comedian), Richard Goodall (Singer), Roni Sagi & Rhythm (Dog act), Sebastián & Sonia (Aerial act), Sky Elements (Drone act), and Solange Kardinaly (Quick-change artist).Although he did not secure the top prize, Jonasi's achievement as a Top 5 finalist has solidified his place as one of Zimbabwe's most talented comedians on the global stage. A recipient of Steve Harvey's Spotlight Award and a Boston Comedy Award winner, Jonasi has become a force in the comedy world, inspiring others with his rise to fame.Jonasi is set to share his journey on how he turned his passion for comedy into a successful career this Friday at a roundtable event in Harare, where he will reflect on his AGT experience and his plans for the future.