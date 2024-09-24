Latest News Editor's Choice


Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

by Gideon Madzikatidze recently in Mberengwa
6 hrs ago
The baLemba (Varemba) Mberengwa Chief, Mposi Mupangeri was forced to indefinitely withdraw charges and return four beasts which have been charged as traditional court fine by his marshalls after the victims threatened to either report him to law enforcement agencies or mobilise communities into local governance turmoil.

Chief Mposi Mupangeri was drawn into fights with his subjects after villagers teamed up (in solidarity with the victim) in protest following confiscation of Tavafira Tapera's cattle which they felt traditional authorities have had to pass unfair judgement on a minor community disagreement.

"The Chief deployed his lieutenants and court marshalls to confiscate our fellow villager's cattle. We felt it was out of jealous which led Chief Mposi Mupangeri to loot from a successful farmer," one of the subjects said after the return of previously confiscated beasts.

"How can a minor issue of having some disagreements with few people in the community lands someone at Chief court which further led him to lose four beasts?," the subject queried.

"We are happy that Chief Mposi has returned the loot after expression of our intention to report them to law enforcement agencies and disclosing that we had reported the matter to the District authorities (district administrator)," he added.

"As villagers we have witnessed these guys looting from us for quite long. Meanwhile, we had to put a stop to this series of extortion by the Chief and his deployees," the villager said.

Just recently, traditional leaders in Masvingo were allegedly exploiting villagers by imposing high fees for permission to hold social gatherings, including funerals and unveiling tombstones.

Several reported cases were that some chiefs are charging up to US$30 for activities such as erecting tombstones, digging graves, hosting weddings, drilling boreholes, laying bricks, and building new homes; whilst villagers who fail to pay these fees face fines of up to $200.

There are also allegations where villagers have been denied government aid, including food and presidential inputs, as punishment for not paying the fees charged by these traditional leaders.

Notably, Chief Mukanganwi in Bikita then justified some fees which they are charging as legitimate, stating that the notice fee for funerals and tombstone erection is US$10, with fines of up to US$50 for non-compliance.

Source - Byo24News

