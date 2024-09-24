Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Rushinga-based David Meja is on the run following the death of his wife Grace Mureza (28) who was beheaded in a domestic dispute.The incident left villagers at Munyozo, Rusambo shell shocked.Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the murder."Police in Rushinga are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 22/09/24 at Manyozo village, Rusambo where the victim, Grace Mureza (28) was found dead with the head cut off," Nyathi said."The victim's husband, David Meja is being sought in connection with the case.Anyone with information to report at the nearest Police station," he added.