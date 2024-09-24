Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A couple from Landos Business Centre in Chihota is in trouble after allegedly killing their six-month-old baby during a fight.Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29) are currently assisting police with investigations.Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident."Police in Mahusekwa have arrested a couple, Colleen Munemo (30) and Shepherd Mugava (29), in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Landos Business Centre, Chihota, Marondera. Their child, Earth Mugava (6 months), died after being thrown to the ground during a fight on September 19, 2024," Nyathi stated."The couple later made a false report to the police, claiming that the child had fallen from the bed."Meanwhile, cases of domestic violence are on the rise, with many turning fatal.