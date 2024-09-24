Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A security guard at a mining syndicate in Bindura fatally shot a Honda Fit driver who was looking for passengers at Burnridge Farm in Bindura on Sunday.Paradzai Kaseke was shot dead by Levison Masungo after a dispute at Burnridge Tuckshop, Bindura.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the incident."I can confirm a murder case in Bindura where a security guard fatally shot a Honda Fit driver at a tuckshop during the night on Sunday," Mundembe said.It is alleged that the security guard had a misunderstanding with the deceased after the driver had parked in front of the tuckshop. The guard approached him to ask why the car was parked there.The driver gave an unsatisfactory response, prompting the guard to shoot him.Villagers responded to the gunshot and apprehended the guard.Police have urged the public to resolve disputes amicably.