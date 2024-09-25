Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a poignant ceremony held at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences in Harare, the Zimbabwean government officially handed over the remains of 16 South African freedom fighters to South African authorities.The fighters, who died between 1960 and 1990 while exiled in Zimbabwe, were members of the Pan African Congress (PAC) and Umkhonto Wesizwe, the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC).The emotional event marked a significant moment of reconciliation and remembrance for both nations, reflecting their shared history in the fight against apartheid. Among the 16 repatriated, two were women who played critical roles in the liberation struggle.Sibongile Besani, the ANC's Head of Presidency, spoke at the event, expressing deep gratitude to Zimbabwe for its decades-long support of South African liberation fighters."This ceremony is historic and more than just a handover of remains," Besani remarked."This moment invites us to thank the people of Zimbabwe for demonstrating their love for humanity. Many South Africans are appreciating this act of love."Representing the Zimbabwean government, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Raphael Faranisi reiterated Zimbabwe's unwavering solidarity with South Africa."We are hopeful there will be closure to the pain and suffering you endured during the past years," Faranisi said, offering support to families who lost loved ones during the liberation struggle.Among the freedom fighters was the late John Pokela, a former PAC president, who passed away in Zimbabwe's Parirenyatwa Hospital in 1985.Pokela, who had led the PAC in exile in Tanzania before relocating to Zimbabwe, was given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions to the struggle for African independence. His repatriation was a particularly significant moment, with South Africa's Land Reform Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso acknowledging Pokela's enduring legacy."Pokela remains a Zimbabwean hero as much as he is a South African hero," Nyhontso stated.Nyhontso also reflected on the importance of the repatriation for the families of the freedom fighters."We are here today to repatriate the mortal remains of our sons and daughters, not because we want to sever the bond with our Zimbabwean compatriots, but because as a responsive and caring government, we have had to listen to the appeals of the families… to mourn and find closure while they are still alive."Although 16 remains have been repatriated, there are still four graves of South African liberation fighters in Zimbabwe. According to Troy Phili, Repatriation and Restitution Manager for the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), efforts will continue to engage with the families of those remaining fighters to ensure proper closure and the return of their loved ones."We are repatriating 16 mortal remains of South African heroes and heroines who died here in Zimbabwe and were associated with our liberation parties, ANC and PAC… they died mostly of natural causes," Phili explained."Among them is former PAC president Mr. Pokela, who was given a state funeral here in 1985."The ceremony underscores the deep historical ties between Zimbabwe and South Africa, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in the long struggle for liberation.