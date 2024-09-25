Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hands over remains of 16 South African freedom fighters

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
In a poignant ceremony held at the Zimbabwe Museum of Human Sciences in Harare, the Zimbabwean government officially handed over the remains of 16 South African freedom fighters to South African authorities.

The fighters, who died between 1960 and 1990 while exiled in Zimbabwe, were members of the Pan African Congress (PAC) and Umkhonto Wesizwe, the armed wing of the African National Congress (ANC).

The emotional event marked a significant moment of reconciliation and remembrance for both nations, reflecting their shared history in the fight against apartheid. Among the 16 repatriated, two were women who played critical roles in the liberation struggle.

Sibongile Besani, the ANC's Head of Presidency, spoke at the event, expressing deep gratitude to Zimbabwe for its decades-long support of South African liberation fighters.

"This ceremony is historic and more than just a handover of remains," Besani remarked.

"This moment invites us to thank the people of Zimbabwe for demonstrating their love for humanity. Many South Africans are appreciating this act of love."

Representing the Zimbabwean government, Home Affairs Permanent Secretary Raphael Faranisi reiterated Zimbabwe's unwavering solidarity with South Africa.

"We are hopeful there will be closure to the pain and suffering you endured during the past years," Faranisi said, offering support to families who lost loved ones during the liberation struggle.

Among the freedom fighters was the late John Pokela, a former PAC president, who passed away in Zimbabwe's Parirenyatwa Hospital in 1985.

Pokela, who had led the PAC in exile in Tanzania before relocating to Zimbabwe, was given a state funeral in recognition of his contributions to the struggle for African independence. His repatriation was a particularly significant moment, with South Africa's Land Reform Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso acknowledging Pokela's enduring legacy.

"Pokela remains a Zimbabwean hero as much as he is a South African hero," Nyhontso stated.

Nyhontso also reflected on the importance of the repatriation for the families of the freedom fighters.

"We are here today to repatriate the mortal remains of our sons and daughters, not because we want to sever the bond with our Zimbabwean compatriots, but because as a responsive and caring government, we have had to listen to the appeals of the families… to mourn and find closure while they are still alive."

Although 16 remains have been repatriated, there are still four graves of South African liberation fighters in Zimbabwe. According to Troy Phili, Repatriation and Restitution Manager for the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA), efforts will continue to engage with the families of those remaining fighters to ensure proper closure and the return of their loved ones.

"We are repatriating 16 mortal remains of South African heroes and heroines who died here in Zimbabwe and were associated with our liberation parties, ANC and PAC… they died mostly of natural causes," Phili explained.

"Among them is former PAC president Mr. Pokela, who was given a state funeral here in 1985."

The ceremony underscores the deep historical ties between Zimbabwe and South Africa, with both nations reaffirming their commitment to honoring the sacrifices made by freedom fighters in the long struggle for liberation.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Must Read

Zim twins off to Italy for World Twins Congress

26 secs ago | 0 Views

Cameroonians caught with fake Zimbabwe passports

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Dexter Nduna wants to wrestle Harare, Bulawayo parking contracts

5 mins ago | 1 Views

Ex-CCC activist joins Zanu-PF

38 mins ago | 56 Views

Ex-ZIPRA combatants to hold meeting on property recovery efforts

38 mins ago | 27 Views

Ben 10 assaults 'sugar mom' over infidelity

39 mins ago | 69 Views

Dr Zulu discharged

40 mins ago | 42 Views

Chief exposes Zanu-PF

40 mins ago | 57 Views

Coltart wants Bulawayo to drink sewage-infested Khami water

50 mins ago | 51 Views

Zimra issues warning to truckers at Beitbridge border post

51 mins ago | 41 Views

Bulawayo pleads for US$15m stuck at Treasury

51 mins ago | 15 Views

'Mnangagwa's govt sidelining opposition councillors'

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Chief Dambisamahubo Mafu dismiss 3 village heads

52 mins ago | 37 Views

PowerTel says not moved by Starlink

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Man convicted for murder on 2 lovers and stealing their cars

59 mins ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwe screens over 1.1 million for TB

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Baby-selling scandal unfolds in Zimbabwean court

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Highlanders snap winless streak

1 hr ago | 44 Views

Zimbabwe govt welcomes Uganda Airways

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa addresses Zanu-PF factionalism amid 3rd-term speculations

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa gifts off-road vehicles to traditional leaders

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Referees favourite moves closer to historic title

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabweans fret over army hand in politics

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Mnangagwa addresses UNGA

1 hr ago | 50 Views

Simba Bhora referee suspended

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Khama Billiat shines

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Zimbabwe's first indigenous pilot training academy opens

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Man rapes toddler, cuts off his manhood

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

The Zimbabwe Property Expo 2024 - Excitement is Building!

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Ncube sheds buckets of crocodile tears over 'disputed elections'! Disputed by who; certainly not him!

17 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Overview of Popular Crypto Trading Platforms

18 hrs ago | 170 Views

Heartless Mugabe did not give chance to non combatant and local trained vets to be vetted

18 hrs ago | 865 Views

Security guard shoots, kills Honda Fit driver

21 hrs ago | 2217 Views

Couple kills 6 months old baby in a fight

22 hrs ago | 1354 Views

Man beheads wife in a domestic dispute

22 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Chief Mposi extorts subjects, returns loot after uproar

22 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Parliament face to face with Bulawayo water woes

24 hrs ago | 602 Views

Jonasi falls short in America's Got Talent Season 19

24 hrs ago | 992 Views

Bus, truck collide in Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Hichilema suspends judges who ruled in favour of rival in Zambia

24 hrs ago | 931 Views

2 Royal baLozi graves in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

24 hrs ago | 798 Views

No special treatment for Starlink in Zimbabwe

25 Sep 2024 at 10:02hrs | 616 Views

Lithuania donates Zimbabwe fire engines to Ukraine

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 991 Views

Zimbabwe mobile phone subscriptions near 15 million

25 Sep 2024 at 09:33hrs | 259 Views

Mnangagwa to hand over 90 Isuzu Double Cab vehicles to chiefs

25 Sep 2024 at 09:32hrs | 635 Views

Tsenengamu quits politics

25 Sep 2024 at 09:22hrs | 999 Views

Zimbabwe urged to ditch 'command' exchange rate

25 Sep 2024 at 09:21hrs | 1935 Views