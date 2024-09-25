MPs call for completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani

News / National

by Staff reporter

Parliamentarians and Bulawayo city councillors have commended the progress made by the Second Republic in the construction of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, a key water infrastructure project aimed at addressing Bulawayo's water shortages. However, they called on the Treasury to urgently release more funds to expedite the project's completion.The joint Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works, and National Housing, together with the Sustainable Development Goals committee, conducted a fact-finding mission at the massive Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project. The dam is expected to provide a long-term solution to the city's ongoing water crisis, which has plagued Bulawayo for years.Lake Gwayi-Tshangani, part of the broader National Matabeleland Zambezi Water Project, has made significant strides under the current government. Previous administrations failed to initiate the project, but the Second Republic has seen extensive progress, with construction now 70% complete.Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) resident engineer Paul Dengu reported that while the dam wall has reached 70% completion, no construction work has been done since November 2022 due to funding shortages."We require US$84 million to finish the dam wall," said Eng Dengu."This year, we received US$8 million, which we used on the mini-hydro power station, but without the remaining funds, we cannot continue construction on the dam wall." He emphasized that the dam's roller-compacted concrete construction method requires continuous building to avoid cracks, which could compromise the dam's structural integrity.In addition to the dam wall, a 10-megawatt mini-hydro power station is under construction, which has reached 40% completion. Dengu highlighted the need for the remaining US$84 million to finish the dam wall and an additional US$684 million for the pipeline to Bulawayo and the necessary water treatment plant.Zinwa owes over US$120 million to the Chinese contractor, China International Water and Electric Corporation, and the project has already exceeded its initial timeline of three years, having now stretched into its 21st year. Eng Dengu stressed that if the remaining funds were provided, the dam could be completed within 18 months, with work also resuming on the 12 contractors assigned to the pipeline.Acting chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Albert Nyakuyedzwa, acknowledged the dam's strategic importance and praised the government's efforts despite financial constraints."President Mnangagwa has prioritized infrastructural development, and Lake Gwayi-Tshangani is a testament to his administration's vision, despite national financial challenges and sanctions," Nyakuyedzwa said. He assured that Parliament would lobby for more funds from the Treasury.Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Edwin Ndlovu, echoed the call, urging the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee to advocate for immediate funding from the Ministry of Finance."We have seen the progress made, and now we urge the committee to present our case to the Minister of Finance for the release of more funds. This dam is crucial for solving Bulawayo's water crisis," Clr Ndlovu stated.Beyond water supply, the completion of Lake Gwayi-Tshangani is expected to unlock further development opportunities, including tourism activities and a green belt along the pipeline, contributing to national food security in Matabeleland North. The dam is set to become Zimbabwe's second-largest once completed, providing long-term benefits to the region.Parliamentarians and local leaders remain hopeful that increased funding will soon be available to ensure the timely completion of the dam and the pipeline to Bulawayo.