Man sentenced to 5 years for violent robbery

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 24-year-old man from Nyanga, Happymore Piyo, has been sentenced to five years in prison after attacking and robbing a woman while threatening to gouge out her eyes with a knife.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) confirmed the incident in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).According to the NPAZ, the robbery took place on September 11, 2024, at around 9:00 AM when the victim was on her way to the London Stores Business Centre.Piyo approached the woman and asked her for the time. When she responded, Piyo suddenly lunged at her, grabbing her by the neck and tripping her to the ground. He then mounted on top of her, pulled out a knife, and threatened to gouge out her eyes if she did not surrender her purse.Fearing for her life, the woman complied, and Piyo fled the scene with her belongings, which included a Samsung A02 cellphone and US$6 in cash, valued at a total of US$134.A swift citizen's arrest was made shortly after the incident, and Piyo was found in possession of the stolen items. US$118 worth of the stolen property was recovered.Piyo was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year suspended, effectively leaving him to serve four years behind bars. The sentencing serves as a warning against violent crime in the region and highlights the importance of community vigilance in apprehending offenders.